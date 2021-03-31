Today's Top Stories
1
Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

We Scored You an Exclusive Deal from One of the Best Breweries in America

Threes Brewing in Brooklyn, NY is offering GP readers 10% off your first purchase online — and they ship to over 20 states.

By Ryan Brower
threes brewing logical conclusion
Threes Brewing

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Threes Brewing in Brooklyn, NY is one of those breweries where the lack of drinkers in taprooms during the pandemic sparked major ingenuity. The brewery was already planning on launching an e-commerce platform this year but the pandemic accelerated that effort. The result is Threes now ships its highly-sought-after beers to more than 20 states via one of the cleanest and most advanced online shopping platforms for beer any craft brewery in America has created thus far. The best part though? Threes is offering Gear Patrol readers 10 percent off all purchases made by new customers until next Wedneday (April 7) at noon when you use the code GEARPATROL at checkout (or purchase from this page).

But that's just the beginning of the savings from one of the top craft beer makers in the country. By signing up for the Threes online shop (it's free and just requires an email address) you'll also continue to save money on beer in the future. That's because the Threes rewards program gives you 5 percent savings for every $1 you spend. Over time, those points accumulate and give you the chance for free beer.

This week's releases from Threes include fresh drops of Logical Conclusion (one of the juicest IPAs in NYC) and Kicking & Screaming (an oak-aged lager that shows off the best of what Threes does, and a personal favorite). And a new, soon-to-be go-to Regional Dialekt also releases today. It's a sub-5-percent-ABV Kölsch that toes the line between lager and ale with a dryness yet a full-bodied bready lager taste, making it a perfect companion for a backyard (or park) hangout.

What's more, if you live in NYC Threes offers free delivery for orders over $50 and free pick-up at any of its locations. For those in states that Threes cannot ship to because of online alcohol shipping regulations, Threes also offers merchandise (including some superb glassware) that the code also applies to. Whether you've been taking advantage of having breweries ship you beer during the pandemic or have been curious about trying it, this exclusive deal from Threes is a can't miss for beer lovers.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
15 Delicious IPAs You Can Buy Almost Anywhere
You Can Buy Beer from the Best Breweries Online
Social Distancing Got Us to Buy Booze on the Web

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Threes Brewing Logical Conclusion 4-Pack (Hazy IPA)
Threes Brewing Logical Conclusion 4-Pack (Hazy IPA)
threesbrewing.com
$15 $17

$2 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (10%)

We landed an exclusive deal with one of our favorite, and one of the best, breweries in the country, New York-based Threes Brewing. Try a pack of its award-winning Logical Conclusion IPA or opt for any number of other exclusive brews. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE THREES DEAL

Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra skimresources.com
$50 $100

$50 OFF (50%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko
$199 $295

$96 OFF W/ CODE VIP (33%)

A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.

READ ABOUT THE 20 WATCH BRANDS TO KNOW

Nike Killshot 2
Nike Killshot 2
nike
$81 $90

$9 OFF (10%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks.  They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$248 $498

$250 OFF (50%)

This jacket from New York-based Todd Snyder follows the silhouette of vintage guide jackets and is upgraded with an Italian cotton/rayon viscose material that has an ultra-soft hand feel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
eufy amazon.com
$120 $160

$40 OFF (25%)

This wireless doorbell system from Eufy comes with a 1080p camera that can detect human presence, ensuring that you're only notified when it matters. It also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever is at the door.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EMAIL APPS TO USE WITH GMAIL

WESN Allman
WESN Allman
WESN skimresources.com
$119 $140

$21 OFF (15%)

This heirloom-quality blade from WESN is an everyday workhorse. Made from S35vn stainless steel, it features a sturdy grip, a safe liner-lock design and comes with a lifetime guarantee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
BARBOUR
$291 $415

$124 OFF (30%)

Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Brookside 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
Brookside 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
Brookside skimresources.com
$471 $571

$100 OFF (18%)

Patio season is here, so it is probably time to upgrade the outdoor setup. A three-piece conversation set is an excellent cornerstone for any outdoor setup, whether you have a lot of space or hardly any at all. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$129 $165

$36 OFF (22%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beer
The 10 Best Coolers of 2021
Like Guinness Draught? Try These Beers Next
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
15 Black-Owned and Black-Led Breweries to Know
What Craft Brewers Are Drinking for Super Bowl LV
The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers You Can Drink in 2021
Craft Brewers Are Running Low on a Vital Resource
The Best Beers of 2020, According to Experts
Miller High Life Champagne-Sized Bottles Are Back
15 Delicious IPAs You Can Buy Almost Anywhere