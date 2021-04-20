Don't Have a Green Thumb? These Easy Care Plants Are on Sale

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Everyone seems to have a bunch of plants at home these days, especially as the hobby of building out a mini-jungle boomed during the pandemic. Keeping plants around the house definitely adds to the ambiance and brings a breath of fresh air to just about any space, whether it's the bedroom, the living room or the bathroom.
For those of us not blessed with a green thumb, there are a number of low-maintenance plants that will thrive in just about any environment. Right now you can pick up one of these easy-care plants for 20 percent off at Plants.com.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
