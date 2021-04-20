Don't Have a Green Thumb? These Easy Care Plants Are on Sale

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Everyone seems to have a bunch of plants at home these days, especially as the hobby of building out a mini-jungle boomed during the pandemic. Keeping plants around the house definitely adds to the ambiance and brings a breath of fresh air to just about any space, whether it's the bedroom, the living room or the bathroom.



For those of us not blessed with a green thumb, there are a number of low-maintenance plants that will thrive in just about any environment. Right now you can pick up one of these easy-care plants for 20 percent off at Plants.com.

You can get a Madagascar Dragon, a set of three cacti or even get an orchid that comes with a free tote bag. No matter how bad you are at taking care of plants, there is one for you to shop in this sale.

