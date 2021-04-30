One of the Best Portable Jump Starters Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If there is anything we all know for certain, it is that getting stranded with a dead car battery is one of the least comfortable predicaments an adventurer can encounter. No matter how much experience you have with your car, it is always a possibility that you'll turn the key and nothing will happen.

Having a contingency plan is a must, making a jump starter is an absolute adventure and road trip essential, whether you're car camping, overlanding or headed into the desert or mountains for a couple days.

Luckily, one of the best jump starters you can buy is on sale right now at Amazon. Today you can get the Noco Boost Plus jump starter for just $100 right now, which is $26 less than the list price. Its 1000-amp battery can jump-start 20 cars on one charge and is rated for 6-liter gas engines and 3-liter diesel engines.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io