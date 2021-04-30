Today's Top Stories
One of the Best Portable Jump Starters Is on Sale

The Noco Boost Plus is discounted by 21% on Amazon right now, bringing the price down to just $100.

noco boost plus
Noco

If there is anything we all know for certain, it is that getting stranded with a dead car battery is one of the least comfortable predicaments an adventurer can encounter. No matter how much experience you have with your car, it is always a possibility that you'll turn the key and nothing will happen.

Having a contingency plan is a must, making a jump starter is an absolute adventure and road trip essential, whether you're car camping, overlanding or headed into the desert or mountains for a couple days.

Luckily, one of the best jump starters you can buy is on sale right now at Amazon. Today you can get the Noco Boost Plus jump starter for just $100 right now, which is $26 less than the list price. Its 1000-amp battery can jump-start 20 cars on one charge and is rated for 6-liter gas engines and 3-liter diesel engines.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
skimresources.com
$120 $150

$30 OFF W/ CODE MOM2021 (20%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Todd Snyder + Champion Hell's Kitchen Short Sleeve Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder + Champion Hell's Kitchen Short Sleeve Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder + Champion skimresources.com
$119 $158

$39 OFF (24%)

Todd Snyder is one of our favorite designers at Gear Patrol — the brand always drops gear that is subsequently seen in all of our fit pics. This cut-off sweatshirt is perfect for spring and summer.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror skimresources.com
$1,345 $1,745

$150 OFF + FREE SHIPPING AND INSTALLATION W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
skimresources.com
$5,096 $5,995

$899 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Sol 72 Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair
Sol 72 Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair
Sol 72
$182 $329

$137 OFF (44%)

A silhouette that screams summertime, the Adirondack chair fits in any outdoor living space and will be your go-to for every party, grill out and backyard hang. 

SHOP WAY DAY 2021

Outerknown Paz Cord Pants
Outerknown Paz Cord Pants
skimresources.com
$59 $118

$59 OFF (50%)

Pulling on a pair of cord trousers with a drawstring and you're guaranteed laid-back vibes and supreme comfort. What you get extra with Outerknown is a commitment to sustainability that is not found everywhere. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
linen skimresources.com
$215 $269

$54 OFF (20%)

These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
skimresources.com
$187 $249

$62 OFF W/ CODE SAVEMORE (25%)

The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

