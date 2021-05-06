These Are the Best Sites to Shop for Consistent Deals

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Finding deals like a Gear Patrol editor is something anyone can do, but figuring out the right strategy is a process unique to everyone. Different types of deals require different methods. So we figured we'd list out some of our favorite sites to shop for deals on a consistent basis. Don't get us wrong: This is not a list of the best places for cut-rate, last-ditch, closeout deals. These sites are full of hidden gems and daily deals that we peruse (and sometimes shop) every day. We rely on them because they always drop something of value, which we get to pass on to you.

Some of the sites mark down products with a bit of secrecy, necessitating a bit more digging to find the gold. Other sites are guaranteed to provide a constant flow of quality goods that take very little in the way of discovering but demand constant attention, lest you miss the best size runs or colors that are on sale.

These sites are some of our go-to favorites for day in, day out discounts.

Todd Snyder Todd Snyder SHOP NOW

New York-based designer Todd Snyder is consistently dropping huge discounts into its sale section without telling a soul. It isn't uncommon to see a $400 jacket dropped down by 50 percent with a full size run, which is relatively unheard of within the fashion world. One thing is for sure: When Todd Snyder drops its prices, it doesn't hesitate to go low.

Huckberry is a website that hardly ever runs a massive sale — the retailer only runs a couple of blockbuster promotions per year. While you can't find consistent sitewide markdowns, the real magic happens in the running sale section. Huckberry's quality and curation is unmatched in the menswear and home goods space, so when an item makes it to the sale section, it becomes must cop territory.

Known to everyone who loves the outdoors, REI needs no introduction. Not only does it have an exceptional membership program, which is only $20 and lasts for life, but it also has a bunch of ways to save. You can find numerous deals through its regular site, but the real treasure exists within the REI Outlet, a stripped-down version of REI's website chock full of huge discounts on exceptional products.

Similar to REI, Backcountry is a site with thousands and thousands of items, many of which get dropped in price once their lifecycle is coming to the discount phase. The sale section is constantly being updated with new picks and specific discounted colorways. The site also regularly runs seasonal deals to get you outfitted for the upcoming months.

We love Everlane thanks to its transparency with pricing, manufacturing and commitment to being eco-friendly. Indeed, this control over its entire supply chain also allows Everlane to go low with its prices, especially when it comes to its sale section. Everlane launched this sale section in 2020 for the first time and since then it has not been uncommon to see some of Everlane's most popular garments more than 50 percent off, sometimes creeping into the 60-70 percent discounted range. Regardless of when you look, you'll find a deal.

Uniqlo is hard to beat when it comes to affordable fashion. Beyond its extremely affordable basics and accessible designer collaborations you'll find rock-bottom prices on some of its best offerings. It may sound like fast fashion, and it can be in a lot of ways, but unlike many other stores that rotate styles with the wind, Uniqlo makes pieces that are timely and on-trend while still being easy to hold onto for years thanks to the quality.

eBay eBay Certified Refurbished SHOP NOW

Not to be forgotten when it comes to finding a great price on an expensive item is the refurbished section at eBay. You can find factory restored AirPods, Dyson vacuums, Sony headphones and more at prices that you would never see on a new item. Don't let the refurbished moniker deter you, these items have been checked by the brands themselves and often even get replacement parts that make them as good as new. Plus, they almost always come with a very similar warranty to the one you receive when the product is new.

Nothing says American style quite like J.Crew. The fashion giant has gone through some changes over the past few years, but its quality has not dipped. The brand's fight to get back to even has given all of us the opportunity to shop some of the best prices you'll ever see on superlative suiting, perfect-fitting chinos, cashmere sweaters and just about anything else you would need to build a wardrobe.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io