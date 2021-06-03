Today's Top Stories
1
What Makes a Great Office Chair?
2
This Rose Gold G-Shock Is an Absolute Show Stopper
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals for Memorial Day Still Going
5
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need a Better Office Chair? Our Just Get This Pick Is $62 off

When you can spend this little on the perfect office chair, other options seem obsolete.

By Gear Patrol
steelcase series 1 chair
Steelcase

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

You need an office chair. Not just for your back, but to take care of business. In their efforts to make the best possible task chair, companies have released hundreds of products that hardly differ from one another.

Related Stories
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
What Makes a Great Office Chair?

Skip the deep research and get the Steelcase Series 1 chair. It was already the best value office chair on the market and now it's an even better value since Amazon has it on sale for $62 off the normal price. If you need further reasons why to grab our Just Get This pick, here's further evidence.

SHOP NOW: $353

Adjustable to your liking

Any office chair worth its weight should be adaptable to its users. The Steelcase Series 1 does all the usual adjustments, like arm height and seat height, but goes beyond the standard for chairs priced under $500. The Series 1 comes standard with adjustable seat depth, lumbar support and tilt control. The mesh backing is called 3D Mesh Knit, and it adapts well to your body for optimal support.

Active armrests are a godsend

Going beyond adjustable arm height, the Series 1's arm rests are as active as its sitter. The arms are 4D meaning they slide around with you as you work. Each arm rest, which is soft and supple on bare skin, moves forward and backward, side-to-side and has 40-degree pivot rotation. If you're someone who is constantly moving around a mouse, you'll be thankful for the range of motion.

Form and function

As well as it performs, the Series 1 looks just as good, too. Unlike other ergonomic office chairs, with their aggressively sharp lines and edges, the Series 1 is much softer in comparison with its rounded edges and compact figure. The chair comes in a rainbow of colors, whether you want to go bold with your office chair or keep it low-key and subtle.

Amazon
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase amazon.com
$415.00
$352.75 (15% off)
SHOP NOW
This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Related Stories
6 Perfectly Fine Cheap Desk Chairs Under $250
The 10 Best Standing Desks for the Home or Office
15 Good-Looking Cheap Desks to Buy Online

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase amazon.com
$353 $415

$62 OFF (15%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under well under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi nordstrom.com
$450 $650

$200 OFF (30%)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).

READ MORE ABOUT TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson dyson.com
$550 $670

$120 OFF (18%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
$78 $98

$20 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Yamazaki Plain Rectangular Side Table
Yamazaki Plain Rectangular Side Table
Yamazaki huckberry.com
$63 $75

$12 OFF (16%)

Yamazaki's minimalist designs and smart organizational features have helped it be dubbed the Ikea of Japan. The reality is that they've been doing it for over 100 years in Japan and make stylish, durable furniture at affordable prices. This side table is a great addition to any space. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE STORES

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
$1,299 $1,499

$200 OFF (13%)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

Bulova Devil Diver
Bulova Devil Diver
Details skimresources.com
$350 $795

$445 OFF W/ CODE DEVILDIVERGP (56% off)

This diver from Bulova has an iconic color scheme that looks good with everything and will never go out of style. Right now you can get an exclusive deal with our code that is just for GP readers. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO DIVE WATCHES

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
levi.com
$42 $60

$18 OFF W/ CODE SMILE (30%)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$260 $350

 $90 OFF (25%)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$65 $95

$30 OFF (32%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50


This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
One of the Best Portable Jump Starters Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Taylor Stitch's Sale Section Is Stacked
Your Perfect Getaway Bag For This Summer
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Weed Vape You Can Buy Is 20% off Today
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Know
Save on this Under-the-Radar Japanese Brand
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Patio Furniture Sales of Memorial Day