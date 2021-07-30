Today's Top Stories
Save Nearly $200 on a Great Pellet Grill

Z Grills is giving Gear Patrol readers an exclusive discount on the brand new Backyard Warrior 7002C2E pellet grill.

By Will Porter
z grills pellet grill deals
Z Grills

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Pellet grills are the move this summer, and we stand behind that fact so much that we did a podcast about them. Part machine and part grill, a pellet grill heats up small wood pellets (as opposed to gas or charcoal) to precisely grill and smoke to perfection with even heat distribution. And right now, Z Grills is offering Gear Patrol readers $190 off its new Backyard Warrior 70002C2E w/ code Gearpatrol.

Z Grills
Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

The 7002C2E is a 2021 new arrivial and sports built-in dual temperature probes, a 24-lb pellet hopper (good for 40 hours of smoking) and 697 square inches of cooking surface. It's currently marked down $90 from $699 but with the exclusive code you can save an extra $100 on it. What's more, a bunch of other new Z Grill arrivals are also marked down up to 20 percent. These grills don't get marked down this much very often, so take advantage while you still can.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Design Within Reach
SAVE NOW

$6,995 $5,946 (15% OFF)

There's not much to say that hasn't been said about the Eames lounge chair, this is an icon.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$699 $509 w/ code Gearpatrol (14% OFF)

The new 7002C2E from Z Grills packs plenty of cooking space (697 sq. inches) and packs the excellent heat retention Z Grills other pellet grills pack. It's already discounted $90 but with our exclusive code, you can save another $100. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET SMOKERS

Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)

After years of success with the flannel-lined version, Flint and Tinder made an all-season waxed jacket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $479 (13% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$20 $17 (15% OFF)

One of our favorite pieces of gear around, these pretty much always sell out when they go on sale, so buy now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$169 $120 (29% OFF)

We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOOSENECK KETTLES

Everlane ReNew Air Pant
Everlane ReNew Air Pant
Everlane
SAVE NOW

$68 $34 (50% OFF)

These moisture-wicking pants are so comfortable its like you're not even wearing pants at all. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SWEAT SHORTS FOR SUMMER 

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $75 (42% OFF)

These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price. 

THESE ARE THE BEST GYM SHOES YOU CAN BUY

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
End
SAVE NOW

$415 $157 (62% OFF)

It turns out it is not that expensive to dress like a royal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

