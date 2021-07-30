Save Nearly $200 on a Great Pellet Grill

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Pellet grills are the move this summer, and we stand behind that fact so much that we did a podcast about them. Part machine and part grill, a pellet grill heats up small wood pellets (as opposed to gas or charcoal) to precisely grill and smoke to perfection with even heat distribution. And right now, Z Grills is offering Gear Patrol readers $190 off its new Backyard Warrior 70002C2E w/ code Gearpatrol.

The 7002C2E is a 2021 new arrivial and sports built-in dual temperature probes, a 24-lb pellet hopper (good for 40 hours of smoking) and 697 square inches of cooking surface. It's currently marked down $90 from $699 but with the exclusive code you can save an extra $100 on it. What's more, a bunch of other new Z Grill arrivals are also marked down up to 20 percent. These grills don't get marked down this much very often, so take advantage while you still can.



