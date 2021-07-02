Get $100 off an Apple Watch Series 6 at B&H

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Apple products don't get a big discount very often, but late in the product lifecycle, we do tend to see some quality deals that are worth shopping. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 6 is coming to the end of its year as the newest model, so B&H has dropped prices on a handful by up to $100.

Just because a new one is coming, the Series 6 is no slouch. Not only does it come in a number of combinations, but they all have the ability to measure your blood's oxygen levels and tell you your VO2 max, both of which can help not only with fitness but also detect respiratory issues.

