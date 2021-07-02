Today's Top Stories
Embrace Your Inner Prep with This Rowing Blazers Sale

Everything on the brand's website is on sale right now, including its stellar collabs.

By Will Porter
rowing blazers
Rowing Blazers

Started by former U.S. Rower Jack Carlson, Rowing Blazers blends traditional Ivy and prep style with the exciting colorways of the 80s and 90s to create a delightful lineup up rugby shirts, oxfords and collegiate-inspired apparel. Right now, the brand is offering up a rare sale on a ton of its clothing, from corduroy hats to French terry shorts and cricket sweaters.

The whole site is discounted, including all of the brand's recent collaborations with the NBA, Babar, Umbro and Princess Di's favorite sheep sweater. This sale only goes through the weekend, so head over to Rowing Blazers and relive your youth in the best way.

SAVE NOW

Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This mid-century throwback from Timex is one of our favorite silhouettes you can buy. Its simple hand-winding action and dial make for a classy, easy-going watch you can wear with anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $200 (43% OFF)

These are some of the best, if not the best, noise-canceling headphones you can buy. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

Misen Carbon Steel Pan
Misen Carbon Steel Pan
Misen
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

Carbon steel brings everything that is good from cast iron and everything that is good from a non-stick surface to make the ultimate pan. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Vapor.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $56 (2o% OFF)

This is our pick for the best budget weed vape you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow
SAVE NOW

$995 $896 (10% OFF)

Burrow not only makes great couches, but it took the middle man out of the equation to make getting one easier than ever. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE TO BUY ONLINE

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

This is one of the top vacuums from Dyson that won't also break the bank. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52
SAVE NOW

$286 $149 (48% OFF)

A colorful enamel coating and pre-seasoned cooking surface highlight this exceptional skillet from Staub and Food52.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $230 (34% OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

