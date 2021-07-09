We Scored You an Exclusive Deal on the Best Electric Toothbrush

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Of all the quotidian tasks we perform, one of the most important has to be brushing our teeth. We're taught from an early age just how important daily brushing is and, thankfully, as we've gotten older the technology in the oral care world has kept up to the task of caring for our teeth. There are a huge number of technologically advanced toothbrushes you can choose from nowadays, but when it comes to the best, we look to the Colgate Hum. With this in mind, we teamed up with Colgate to get a special deal just for Gear Patrol readers: Right now you can pick up a Hum for 30 percent off with our exclusive code GEARPATROL30 until July 12. Along with the discounted Hum, you can pick up anything from the CO. by Colgate store for 30 percent off as well with the same code.

The Hum features many of the same things you can expect from any electric toothbrush, but what really sets it apart is the companion app that tracks your brushing in real-time, letting you know what spots you're missing and which areas you're covering well. What more could you need from a toothbrush?

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io