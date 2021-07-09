Today's Top Stories
We Scored You an Exclusive Deal on the Best Electric Toothbrush

The Hum from Colgate is our favorite electric toothbrush we've tested.

By Will Porter
colgate hum toothbrushes
Colgate

Of all the quotidian tasks we perform, one of the most important has to be brushing our teeth. We're taught from an early age just how important daily brushing is and, thankfully, as we've gotten older the technology in the oral care world has kept up to the task of caring for our teeth. There are a huge number of technologically advanced toothbrushes you can choose from nowadays, but when it comes to the best, we look to the Colgate Hum. With this in mind, we teamed up with Colgate to get a special deal just for Gear Patrol readers: Right now you can pick up a Hum for 30 percent off with our exclusive code GEARPATROL30 until July 12. Along with the discounted Hum, you can pick up anything from the CO. by Colgate store for 30 percent off as well with the same code.

The Hum features many of the same things you can expect from any electric toothbrush, but what really sets it apart is the companion app that tracks your brushing in real-time, letting you know what spots you're missing and which areas you're covering well. What more could you need from a toothbrush?

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush
Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush
Colgate
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL30)

This toothbrush from Colgate is our pick for the best electric toothbrush you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES

Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$140 $91 (35% OFF)

Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close. 

READ ABOUT PASSPORT WALLETS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$480 $400 (20% OFF)

This Dyson comes with all the features you expect from one of the best stick vacuums you can buy, including 60 minutes of power and a number of clever attachments. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Aeron Chair
Aeron Chair
Herman Miller Herman Miller
SAVE NOW

$1445 $1228 (15% OFF)  

Snag one of the best office chairs EVER during this rare sale. 

READ ABOUT OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Ode Brew Grinder
Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Fellow
SAVE NOW

$299 $236 (20% OFF with GEARPATROL21)

A beautifully designed, award winning coffee grinder, now 20% off for a limited time. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE FELLOW ODE GRINDER

Viberg Service Boot
Viberg Service Boot
Viberg
SAVE NOW

$710 $604 (15% OFF)

Viberg makes some of the best boots you can buy and they hardly ever go on sale, so act fast if you want to get a deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This mid-century throwback from Timex is one of our favorite silhouettes you can buy. Its simple hand-winding action and dial make for a classy, easy-going watch you can wear with anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Vapor.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $56 (2o% OFF)

This is our pick for the best budget weed vape you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow
SAVE NOW

$995 $896 (10% OFF)

Burrow not only makes great couches, but it took the middle man out of the equation to make getting one easier than ever. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE TO BUY ONLINE

Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52
SAVE NOW

$286 $149 (48% OFF)

A colorful enamel coating and pre-seasoned cooking surface highlight this exceptional skillet from Staub and Food52.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

