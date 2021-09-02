Looking for a Pre-Owned Luxury Watch? Here's How to Save Big on One

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

If we love anything at Gear Patrol, it is a nice watch. What we love even more is getting a great deal on that watch. It isn't often that you can find a luxury watch for a huge discount, but right now you can get exactly that at eBay — you just need the code THISTIME10 to get 10 percent off pre-owned luxury watches of $2,000 or more.

If you want an Omega, you're in luck. If you want a Cartier, a Bell & Ross, Rolex or a Patek Philippe, you can find one of those as well. Make sure you shop soon as this offer runs until September 9.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io