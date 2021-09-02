Today's Top Stories
1
Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are for Kids
2
This Texas Bourbon Utilizes Local Grain
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Pen Was Made by Aerospace Engineers

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a Pre-Owned Luxury Watch? Here's How to Save Big on One

Omega, Cartier, Seiko, Rolex and more are all on sale.

By Will Porter
ebay
Ebay

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

If we love anything at Gear Patrol, it is a nice watch. What we love even more is getting a great deal on that watch. It isn't often that you can find a luxury watch for a huge discount, but right now you can get exactly that at eBay — you just need the code THISTIME10 to get 10 percent off pre-owned luxury watches of $2,000 or more.

If you want an Omega, you're in luck. If you want a Cartier, a Bell & Ross, Rolex or a Patek Philippe, you can find one of those as well. Make sure you shop soon as this offer runs until September 9.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
A Brief Guide to Vintage Omega Watches
The 30 Best Affordable Watches Under $1,000
The Complete Buying Guide to Seiko Watches

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $69 (56% OFF)

Developed in Milan, this collaboration between Todd Snyder and Timex combines heritage watch design with the nautical sensibilities of the eastern seaboard.

READ MORE ABOUT TODD SNYDER

Everlane Everyday Jacket
Everlane Everyday Jacket
Everlane
SAVE NOW

$88 $61 (31% OFF)

This jacket from Everlane truly is good to wear every damn day. Whether you toss it on over a t-shirt or layer up in colder temps, it will do the trick. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Sunglass Hut
SAVE NOW

$161 $129 (20% OFF)

It is hard to improve upon an icon, but if you want a pair of Wayfarers with a little extra style, this is the pair to go for. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully
SAVE NOW

$569 $512 (10% OFF)

Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS 

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $240 ($110 OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

SEE MORE OUTDOOR GEAR DEALS

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds
Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$229 $100 (56% OFF)

While Klipsch updated the T5 IIs earlier this year, this predecessor is still a damn good pair of earbuds. They still sport 32 hours of battery life and a high clarity dynamic driver. And just $100? That's tough to beat. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (20% OFF)

BioLite's new lanterns offer plenty of practical features from different hues to candlelight flicker and more. Plus, they have an IPX4 rating to keep shining through rain. 

SEE MORE BIOLITE GEAR ON SALE

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Check out This Rare Deal on Patagonia Baggies
This North Face Thermoball Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Robo-Vac You Can Buy Is on Sale Right Now
All the Best Labor Day Deals You Can Shop Now
The Newest Adidas Ultraboosts Are on Sale Today
Don't Miss Everlane’s Huge Labor Day Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Dutch Oven of Your Dreams Is on Sale
Upgrade Your Towels with 15% off at Brooklinen
You Need to Shop this Epic Bulova Labor Day Sale