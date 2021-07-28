Today's Top Stories
You Need to Shop this Carhartt WIP Sale

A huge handful of items are discounted, from pleated shorts and hoodies to tees and button-downs.

By Will Porter
carhartt wip coat
Carhartt WIP

Looking to merge workwear and style all into one complete package? You don't have to search far and wide, because the brand you've been dreaming about is right here. It's Carhartt WIP. The style-forward offshoot of mainline Carhartt, WIP brings together all of the classic stylings of the workwear brand and adds some streetwear design to make an exceptionally good-looking, hard-wearing line of wardrobe essentials. Right now, you can pick up some of Carhartt WIP's best for a discount at East Dane.

You can pick up a beach-ready tote, a perfectly simple crewneck tee or a pair of stylish chino shorts. Sizes are limited, so shop now before it has all been copped up.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

dr squatch fresh falls bar soap
Dr. Squatch Soap

SAVE NOW

UP TO 20% OFF

Dr. Squatch has a variety of scented soaps that will keep you smelling good even after hours spent sweating on the trail.

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Design Within Reach
SHOP NOW

$6,995 $5,946 (15% OFF)

There's not much to say that hasn't been said about the Eames lounge chair, this is an icon.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$169 $120 (29% OFF)

We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOOSENECK KETTLES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$20 $17 (15% OFF)

One of our favorite pieces of gear around, these pretty much always sell out when they go on sale, so buy now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $75 (42% OFF)

These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price. 

THESE ARE THE BEST GYM SHOES YOU CAN BUY

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$46 $37 (20% OFF)

Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)

After years of success with the flannel-lined version, Flint and Tinder made an all-season waxed jacket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Amazon
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

James Brand The Pike - Exclusive
James Brand The Pike - Exclusive
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$120 $90 (25% OFF)

The James Brand makes some of the best pocket knives you can buy, this one included. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
End
SAVE NOW

$415 $157 (62% OFF)

It turns out it is not that expensive to dress like a royal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $500 (9% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

