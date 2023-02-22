Today's Top Stories
Refresh Your Space with a Rare 15% Off Ruggable's Beautiful, Washable Rugs

Ruggable's machine-washable rugs are easy to take care of, look great and are on sale right now.

By Grace Cooper
living room and kitchen
Ruggable

If you're looking to liven up your space ahead of spring without spending a fortune on new furniture and decor, we'd suggest a rug. Whether to bring a pop of color or tie together your existing style, a rug is a functional way to spruce up your space while also protecting your floors. And if you haven't heard of Ruggable, then you're missing out. The brand's extensive collection of beautifully-patterned rugs are completely machine-washable, eliminating the need for professional rug cleaning or hassle-filled Sunday resets. And right now, you can score a rare 15 percent off sitewide and free shipping at Ruggable with the code PRES23 — but hurry before the sale ends today.

Ruggable Kamran Hazel Rug

ruggable.com
$219.00
$186.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Black & Ivory Rug

ruggable.com
$279.00
$237.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Ruggable Absida Sage Rug

ruggable.com
$219.00
$186.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

You can shop seemlingly countless options of the brand's classic line of lightweight, low-pile rugs as well as its new premium medium-pile rugs for a little extra cushioning. Shop by color, shape, size and collection with the confidence that all are completely machine washable. (You can even check the care instructions and Ruggable will tell you what dimensions fit what size washing machine.) The brand also sells furniture, including washable chairs that feature machine-washable fabric.

Ruggable makes cleaning your rugs convenient and easy, and it doesn't skimp on style either. Hurry before this rare discount ends, and consider joining the brand's Spill Club for an even bigger discount of 20 percent plus other perks.

SAVE NOW

