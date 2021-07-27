This Handsome Barn Coat Is Insanely Affordable Today

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

With fall coming, it's time to start thinking about your upcoming wardrobe shift. While there are plenty of versatile options for layering weather, there is no denying that the classic style of the barn coat is suitable for the farm but is also a handsome sartorial choice, as adept in the city as it is toiling in the barn. Made from hardy canvas and lined with warm, soft flannel, the barn coat typically sits at mid-thigh length with deep pockets and a corduroy collar. Simply put, it's a silhouette that will never go out of style.

Right now at Lands' End, you can find one of these workwear icons for just $65 — 57 percent off the regular price. To get the deal, you just need the code FIREFLY. Along with the hard-wearing cotton canvas and warm flannel lining, you get the expected soft corduroy collar that keeps your neck comfortable and polyester-lined sleeves that make it easy to slip the coat on and off. Plus, you get pockets galore, ready to hold whatever you need to carry with you, whether tools for the day's work or just your phone and wallet.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io