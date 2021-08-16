Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Fully Sale Will Upgrade Your Workspace at a Great Price

If it looks like you'll be working from home longer than you thought, it might be time to go big with some upgrades.

By Will Porter
fully
Fully

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

As time goes on, it looks more and more like work-from-home is here to stay, in one way or another. If you've been putting off necessary upgrades but think now is the time to finally go for it, you're in luck — Fully is offering 10 percent off sitewide through the end of August.

This means you can pick up a standing desk, one of the brand's excellent office chairs or any number of workplace essentials like tables and storage at a great discount. If you're all set in the furniture department, you can get one of Fully's office accessories like an anti-fatigue standing mat or monitor arm for your desk. Either way, your WFH setup is about to be the perfect place to spend your days.

SAVE NOW

capser sheets
Nova Hybrid Snow

SHOP NOW

UP TO 15% OFF

Level up your sleep with Casper's Nova Hybrid mattress with Snow Technology for 12 plus hours of cooler sleep.

Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
END Clothing
SAVE NOW

$189 $99 (48% OFF)

This reimagination of the Timex watches of the 70s has all the features known for the time but with an updated twist. 

READ HOW TO BUY A TIMEX

Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$140 $80 (42% OFF) 

These slimmed-down Ray-Ban Wayfarers are made in Italy and perfect for the dog days of summer.

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Patagonia Baggies Short
Patagonia Baggies Short
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$55 $46 (16% OFF) 

Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
SAVE NOW

$779 $649 (17% OFF)

Lightweight power and the ability to swap batteries on the go make this our pick for the best stick vacuum for large rooms. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Barbour Leather Briefcase
Barbour Leather Briefcase
END Clothing
SAVE NOW

$450 $225 (50% OFF)

Just in time for heading back into the office, this handsome Barbour briefcase is on sale and ready to help you make a statement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour
SAVE NOW

$25 $15 (40% OFF)

With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS

Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather
SAVE NOW

$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)

This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ONLINE FURNITURE

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
