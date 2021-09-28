Save up to 40% on These Great Standing Desks

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

If working from home is a temporary solution for you or you just don't want to spend a huge amount of money on a standing desk, now is the time to buy. Flexispot, which makes some affordable standing desks and desk bikes, is having a huge sale dubbed the Standiversary Sale. You can get up to 40 percent off a few of its top sellers along with savings on chairs, gaming desks and more.

Some of the brand's top picks only have limited inventory available for sale (and the entire sale ends September 29), so you'll need to make a quick decision. These are exceptional deals, though, so hopefully, it won't be too hard to pull the trigger.

