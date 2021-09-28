Save up to 40% on These Great Standing Desks

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
If working from home is a temporary solution for you or you just don't want to spend a huge amount of money on a standing desk, now is the time to buy. Flexispot, which makes some affordable standing desks and desk bikes, is having a huge sale dubbed the Standiversary Sale. You can get up to 40 percent off a few of its top sellers along with savings on chairs, gaming desks and more.
Some of the brand's top picks only have limited inventory available for sale (and the entire sale ends September 29), so you'll need to make a quick decision. These are exceptional deals, though, so hopefully, it won't be too hard to pull the trigger.
Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.
Aesop makes some of the finest soaps and other scent-focused products you can find — you instantly know you're in a high-quality establishment when you see Aesop in the bathroom. Join the ranks, at a discount.
This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.
Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs.
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io