Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Up to 50% at On Running's Last Season Sale — Including the Fan-Favorite Roger Sneaker

From minimal racing shoes to maximum cushioning trainers, this Swiss running brand has you covered.

By Sean Tirman
on running the roger
ON RUNNING

If you've been out and about over the past few years, you've likely seen a new shoe brand that seemingly popped out of nowhere. Odds are, you saw someone wearing On Running. The Swiss brand has burst on the scene with its lineup of technical footwear that ranges from ubiquitous everyday trainers to hardy sport-forward hiking boots that excel in the Alps. It also has secured Roger Federer as one of its investors and the face of its first-ever tennis shoe.

On Running The Roger Advantage

on-running.com
$139.99
$109.99 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

On Running The Roger Centre Court

on-running.com
$189.99
$149.99 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

Its entire lineup of shoes and gear is legit, but as any brand strives to do, On is always evolving. The brand consistently releases new tech, but it has a handful of classic shoes and apparel that are just as innovative today as the day they were released. You can pick up many of these picks at a reduced price thanks to the current Last Season Sale. This includes the carbon-infused Cloudboom (down by 40 percent), the Cloud Hi, one of the brand's top hiking shoes (down by 50 percent) and even a couple of different examples of the aforementioned Roger (specifically, the Advantage and the Centre Court, which are both down by 20 percent).

On Running Cloudboom

on-running.com
$199.99
$119.99 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

On

Hoodie

On Running on-running.com
SHOP NOW

Whether you're looking for an intro to the brand or want to stock up on your favorites, On's Classics section (where you'll find these Last Season sale items) is where you want to shop. Oh yeah, and if you spend $50 or more, you also get free shipping, which is a nice bonus.

