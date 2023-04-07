Save Up to 50% at On Running's Last Season Sale — Including the Fan-Favorite Roger Sneaker

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you've been out and about over the past few years, you've likely seen a new shoe brand that seemingly popped out of nowhere. Odds are, you saw someone wearing . The Swiss brand has burst on the scene with its lineup of technical footwear that ranges from ubiquitous to hardy sport-forward that excel in the Alps. It also has secured Roger Federer as one of its investors and the face of its first-ever tennis shoe.



Its entire lineup of shoes and gear is legit, but as any brand strives to do, On is always evolving. The brand consistently releases new tech, but it has a handful of classic shoes and apparel that are just as innovative today as the day they were released. You can pick up many of these picks at a reduced price thanks to the current . This includes the carbon-infused (down by 40 percent), the , one of the brand's top hiking shoes (down by 50 percent) and even a couple of different examples of the aforementioned Roger (specifically, and , which are both down by 20 percent).

Whether you're looking for an intro to the brand or want to stock up on your favorites, On's Classics section (where you'll find these Last Season sale items) is where you want to shop. Oh yeah, and if you spend $50 or more, you also get free shipping, which is a nice bonus.