Five of Snow Peak's Sleek, Minimalist Insulated Water Bottles are on Sale Right Now

Founded in Japan back in 1958, Snow Peak is a longtime staple of the outdoor industry, especially for lovers of understated design, specializing in everything from high-end camping tents to fishing-focused apparel and more. Right now, however, a selection of their handy and, frankly, beautiful insulated bottles are on sale.

The trio of styles, of which two are available in a duo of size options, vary slightly in style and purpose, but they all have a few features in common. This includes things like vacuum-insulated stainless steel constructions, the ability to maintain drink temperatures (be that hot or cold) for up to six hours, and the brand's signature Japanese-inspired minimalist styling. Choose from the angular, coffee-focused Tsuzumi Bottle ($70); the aptly-named, retro Milk Bottle ($70-$75); and the ultra-sleek Kanpai Bottle ($70-$80). Whichever you choose, you'll be getting 15 percent off.

