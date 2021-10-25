Today's Top Stories
Ergatta's Premium Rowing Machine Is Currently $200 off

Save big on this high-demand, interactive piece of workout gear through November 10th while also getting guaranteed delivery before the holidays.

ergatta rower
Ergatta

Fitness is always a moving target — one that became much more difficult to hit once the pandemic started. For many, the home fitness equipment boom has helped get it back under control. But if you haven't yet gotten on board with the trend, one of the best pieces of home workout gear, the Ergatta Rower, can be yours now for a whopping $200 off.

Ergatta
Ergatta Rower
SAVE NOW

Carefully crafted by WaterRower in Rhode Island, this interactive USA-made device offers professional-level, carefully curated and personalized rowing exercises to turn your fitness journey into a rewarding, immersive experience. And while its gamified features, like AI-assisted real-time feedback and competitive community-driven race workouts, certainly help set this device apart, they're aided by its drop-dead gorgeous wood-foward construction and folding design, making it an ideal piece of workout equipment even for small spaces.

From now through November 10, you can take $200 off the purchase of an Ergatta Rower, bringing the cost down to $1,999, with code HOLIDAY200, which also guarantees 2021 holiday delivery.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Almost Perfect PROlite Yoga Mat - 4.7mm
Almost Perfect PROlite Yoga Mat - 4.7mm
Manduka
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Manduka makes some of the best mats you can buy, but not every one can be perfect. The brand sells its imperfect mats for a steep discount, and right now they're marked down even more. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Finex 10-inch Cast Iron Skillet with Lid
Finex 10-inch Cast Iron Skillet with Lid
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF W/ CODE FALL20)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Levi's Type 3 Faux Fur Trimmed Trucker Jacket
Levi's Type 3 Faux Fur Trimmed Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$98 $70 (28% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT MORE JACKETS

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
SAVE NOW

$200 $170 (15% OFF)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have a 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT HEADPHONES

All-Clad 8-Inch Fry Pan - Second Quality
All-Clad 8-Inch Fry Pan - Second Quality
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$95 $40 (58% OFF)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 8-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$105 $84 (20% OFF)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is one of the best. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
SAVE NOW

$350 $248 (29% OFF)

The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Getting quality recovery after a workout is often overlooked but is one of the most important aspects of improving your fitness levels. This foam roller doubles down with a vibrating motor to make your recovery even better. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECOVERY TOOLS

Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
SAVE NOW

$300 $270 (10% OFF)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAZORS FOR MEN

Hydrow Rower
Hydrow Rower
SAVE NOW

$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now do it in the comfort of your own home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

