Ergatta's Premium Rowing Machine Is Currently $200 off

Fitness is always a moving target — one that became much more difficult to hit once the pandemic started. For many, the home fitness equipment boom has helped get it back under control. But if you haven't yet gotten on board with the trend, one of the best pieces of home workout gear, the Ergatta Rower, can be yours now for a whopping $200 off.

Carefully crafted by WaterRower in Rhode Island, this interactive USA-made device offers professional-level, carefully curated and personalized rowing exercises to turn your fitness journey into a rewarding, immersive experience. And while its gamified features, like AI-assisted real-time feedback and competitive community-driven race workouts, certainly help set this device apart, they're aided by its drop-dead gorgeous wood-foward construction and folding design, making it an ideal piece of workout equipment even for small spaces.

From now through November 10, you can take $200 off the purchase of an Ergatta Rower, bringing the cost down to $1,999, with code HOLIDAY200, which also guarantees 2021 holiday delivery.

