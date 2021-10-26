Apple's Red Dot Design Award-Winning MagSafe Duo Charger Is 25% off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Especially if you're already an Apple loyalist, you've probably become aware that wireless charging is the new standard for portable tech. If you've yet to pick up a Qi-enabled device for your own array of gear, you can pick up Apple's Red Dot Design Award-winning MagSafe Duo Charger for 25% off right now.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

This handy helper is capable of quickly and conveniently charging two Qi-ready devices at the same time — be that your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, or whatever combination therein — without having to fumble around with any plugs, ports, etc. That handy functionality is only bolstered by its ability to fold in half for simpler storage and transport. Get it right now for $97, instead of the usual $129, while the sale lasts.

Of course, if you're more of an on-the-go type, then Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is probably a better solution, and it's at an all-time low of $80 on Amazon right now.

