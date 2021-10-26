Today's Top Stories
Apple's Red Dot Design Award-Winning MagSafe Duo Charger Is 25% off

Juice up your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time with this Qi-certified folding device.

tech roundup
Verizon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Especially if you're already an Apple loyalist, you've probably become aware that wireless charging is the new standard for portable tech. If you've yet to pick up a Qi-enabled device for your own array of gear, you can pick up Apple's Red Dot Design Award-winning MagSafe Duo Charger for 25% off right now.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
Apple Verizon
$96.74
SAVE NOW

This handy helper is capable of quickly and conveniently charging two Qi-ready devices at the same time — be that your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, or whatever combination therein — without having to fumble around with any plugs, ports, etc. That handy functionality is only bolstered by its ability to fold in half for simpler storage and transport. Get it right now for $97, instead of the usual $129, while the sale lasts.

Of course, if you're more of an on-the-go type, then Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is probably a better solution, and it's at an all-time low of $80 on Amazon right now.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
SAVE NOW

$129 $97 (25% OFF)

This convenient folding charger is one of Apple's best. It can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch, plus it is compatible with AirPods with a wireless charging case and other Qi-certified devices. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

J.Crew Camp Pant
J.Crew Camp Pant
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$98 $44 (55% OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE)

Durable and versatile, these slub cotton camp pants from J.Crew are based on the look of 1940s military fatigues. They go with anything and can easily be dressed up or down. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORK PANTS

Timex Weekender
Timex Weekender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$41 $33 (20% OFF)

The humble Timex Weekender is a go-to for anyone who loves a watch but doesn't want to wear a fancy one each day. Plus, these are so affordable you could easily cop more than one. 

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Dick's Sporting Goods
SAVE NOW

$160 $128 (20% OFF)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Almost Perfect PROlite Yoga Mat - 4.7mm
Almost Perfect PROlite Yoga Mat - 4.7mm
Manduka
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Manduka makes some of the best mats you can buy, but not every one can be perfect. The brand sells its imperfect mats for a steep discount, and right now they're marked down even more. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Levi's Type 3 Faux Fur Trimmed Trucker Jacket
Levi's Type 3 Faux Fur Trimmed Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$98 $70 (28% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT MORE JACKETS

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird
SAVE NOW

$200 $170 (15% OFF)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have a 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT HEADPHONES

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Getting quality recovery after a workout is often overlooked but is one of the most important aspects of improving your fitness levels. This foam roller doubles down with a vibrating motor to make your recovery even better. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECOVERY TOOLS

Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
SAVE NOW

$300 $270 (10% OFF)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAZORS FOR MEN

Hydrow Rower
Hydrow Rower
SAVE NOW

$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now do it in the comfort of your own home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

