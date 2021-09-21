Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone
We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.
The iPhone 13 is here, and that means a whole new crop of iPhone holders will be getting a handset that is compatible with Apple's MagSafe charging system. MagSafe capable phones (that is, all iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models) have a magnet built directly into them so that, when paired with a MagSafe charger, the iPhone magnetically snaps in and charges. It eliminates the need to find that perfect alignment that most wireless chargers still require.
More fun is that MagSafe opens up the door for whole new ecosystem of the accessories that work with the new iPhone models. Apple has already released a number of MagSafe cases, chargers and event a minimalist wallet. But more and more third-party makers are coming out with MagSafe accessories of their own. We've rounded up a whole host of them, for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 alike, here.
The new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max all support Apple's MagSafe, of course. But thanks to camera bumps that are slightly different from their predecessors, they only fit into iPhone 13-specific cases. Here are the best MagSafe friendly options that are available so far.
Apple's classic silicone case for iPhone 13 is available in eight colors.
Also available for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Apple's leather case for the iPhone 13 is available in five different colors.
Also available for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Apple's Clear Case protects your iPhone 13 while also allowing you to show off its color.
It's also available for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Nomad's leather cases are a slick option for any phone. This is for the iPhone 13, but it's available for the iPhone mini 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max as well.
With a grip bumper and metal buttons, Nomad's sport case gives your iPhone 13 some extra defense without making it look awful. This is for the iPhone 13, but it's also available for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The iPhone 12 and its three other incarnations — including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — are the first iPhones to be integrated with MagSafe.
$60
Nomad's classic case is made of genuine Horween leather and comes with MagSafe built-in. It's available in three colors: black, brown or natural (sand).
$80
Nomad's classic folio case has a number of slots that can hold up to six cards and cash. It's available in two colors: black or brown.
Well-known gadget accessory maker Spigen announced its first case with a built-in magnetic ring so that it's fully compatible with MagSafe.
Totallee has long made some of our favorite cases that are super thin — the thinnest you can find. It's available in a number of styles, including a clear case to show off your iPhone 12's natural color.
The Symmetry Series+ is a line of slim and one-piece cases from OtterBox. Available in a number of different colors and designs, including Clear (pictured) and Stardust Glitter, and designed to work with MagSafe.
The Defender Series XT is a slimmed down version of the company's famed Defender Series. It's slim yet protective, and fully compatible with MagSafe.
The Defender Series Pro XT is the exact same case as the company's Defender Series XT (above), only it's coated with an antimicrobial exterior to help protect it from common bacteria.
$40
The Grip Case is, as its name gives away, a smartphone case that's meant to be easy to hold. It has multidirectional grip enhancers lining its sides and corner grips to prevent you hand from slipping.
The Thin Case is fully compatible with MagSafe, but it also is specifically designed to work with Moment's photography accessories, such as mounts and extra lenses. It's available in several colors.
This is Otterbox's soft-touch plastic case that's available in several different watercolor-inspired designs.
The Aneu Series is Otterbox's less-colorful series of iPhone cases, but it also adds raised screen bumpers for added protection.
This is the same Clear Case as what Apple has traditionally designed, meant to show off the color of your iPhone. It has built-in magnets to help your iPhone 12 align with a MagSafe wireless charger.
$80
The Next case is a two-piece design case to make it extra resistant against drops. It's also made of 50-percent recycled plastic. It's available in several different colors.
This is the same Silicone Case as what Apple has traditionally designed. It has built-in magnets to help your iPhone 12 align with a MagSafe wireless charger. Available in a seven different colors.
Gear4 is an accessory maker that's owned by Zagg, the same company that also owns Mophie and Invisible Shield. The Crystal Palace Snap is a clear case that's the same price as the one Apple sells.
The Rio Snap is a strong and thin case for Apple's line of iPhone 12s. The company claims it has a slim and grippy feel.
$129.00
This is a leather sleeve that protects your iPhone's screen from dings and scratches. There's also little pocket for your ID or credit cards. It's available in a number of colored finishes.
A MagSafe charger can charge any MagSafe-supported iPhone model at 15-watts — save for the iPhone 12 mini, which charges at a max of 12-watts over MagSafe. That's twice as fast as the 7.5-watts that wireless chargeable iPhones max out at while using a non MagSafe wireless charger.
This the Apple's basic charger that will work with any MagSafe capable iPhone. It can provide up to 15-watt wireless charger. However, it does not come with a wall adapter.
This is Apple's folding MagSafe Duo charger for charging both MagSafe capable iPhones and the Apple Watch.
This is essentially a smaller, cheaper version of the Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro (below) that lacks a dedicated charging puck for the Apple Watch. It can wireless charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously. And it supports MagSafe's full 15-watts of power.
This is one of the first non-Apple MagSafe accessories and, in addition to an iPhone, it's also designed to charge your Apple Watch and AirPods (w/ wireless charging case) or AirPods Pro. The 3-in-1 charger is available in two colors: black or white.
These are the best non-official MagSafe chargers, meaning they max out at 7.5-watts, rather than delivering the super fast charge ( up 15-watts) that a true MagSafe charger can deliver. They do tend to be more affordable, though.
Anker's wireless charging has an integrated magnet to attach and charge your iPhone 12. It's more affordable than Apple's option, but it isn't a true MagSafe charger and doesn't support the fast charging speeds. It doesn't come with a wall adapter.
This is an affordable alternative option to Apple's MagSafe charger. It'll magnetically attach to your iPhone but won't be able to charge the iPhone 12 to its full 15-watt potential. You'll also need your own 20-watt USB-C wall adapter.
The Snap+ Wireless Charger is not fully compatible with MagSafe, as it can only provide up to 7.5-watts of power to iPhone 12 models. It comes with snap adapter, which adds magnetic compatibility to any smartphone don't have a magnetic feature like MagSafe.
This is a cheaper alternative to Apple's MagSafe charger that also comes in black (it's available in white, too). It unfortunately doesn't come with a wall adapter and doesn't support 15-watt charging over MagSafe.
$70
The Base Station Mini is Nomad's first magnetic wireless charging pad that's designed for the iPhone 12. It supports up to 15-watts of wireless charging, but it unfortunately doesn't get that over MagSafe.
Satechi's MagSafe-friendly charging stand uses its magnets to suspend your phone vertically for no other real reason than that it looks nice, which it does. It also has a spot for your AirPods if they support wireless charging, which makes it a nice one-stop-shop for a bedside table or nightstand.
This 3-in-1 wireless charger is designed to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods (with wireless charging case). It has a magnetic pad so that it can work with iPhone 12's MagSafe, although it doesn't support the full fast-charging benefits of MagSafe.
Mophie's wireless charging stand comes with a snap adapter so you can attach any smartphone to it and charge. However, it's not a true MagSafe charger because it's only capable of charging iPhone 12 models at a max of 7.5-watts.
We've rounded up the best car mounts for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone. All are designed to help you navigate and answer calls — hands-free — while driving.
This is a magnetic car mount that will hold and change your iPhone 12 as you drive.
Mophie's magnetic mount clips on your car's heating/cooling vents and puts your iPhone 12 in the perfect viewing angle while driving.
This is a car mount MagSafe accessory for the iPhone 12 that attaches to the your car's heating/cooling vents. Its magnets allow you to mount the iPhone 12 vertically or horizontally. It is not a wireless charger.
$50
The simple car mount rests on your car's dashboard and has a rotating ball joint to adjust the direction your iPhone faces. The big advantage is that it's available in four difference colors: space grey, black, red or gold.
$35
This is magnetic mount that grips to your bike's handlebars and holds your iPhone in place. It's not a wireless charger.
We've rounded up the best portable power banks for iPhone 12. None (yet) are able to fast charge your iPhone at up to 15-watts (which is the max potential of MagSafe), but they'll magnetically stick to your iPhone, which is still super convenient.
$99
Apple's official portable power bank for its iPhone 12 line is expensive, but has some key advantages. It charges via Lightning. It charge your iPhone at up to 15-watts when plugged into power. And its battery life can be seen from your iPhone 12's Lock Screen and from the Batteries widget.
$40
Hyper's 5,000mAh portable power bank magnetically snaps to the back of an iPhone 12 and can output 7.5-watts of power (so, not the full 15-watts that MagSafe delivers). It charges via USB-C.
This is a 5,000mAh portable battery that magnetically sticks to the back of your iPhone 12. The cool thing is that it wirelessly charges your phone and it can be recharged wirelessly with any Qi-enabled charging pad or stand. It also can be recharged via USB-C.
$40
This 5,000mAh portable power bank magnetically connects to the back of an iPhone 12 and can output 5-watts of power. It charges via USB-C.
This is a 10,000mAh portable battery that magnetically clips to the back of your iPhone. It's capable of fully charging your iPhone 12 twice over. It does not support the 15-watt wireless charging over MagSafe.
$50
This is a 2,500mAh portable power bank that magnetically clips to the back of your iPhone 12. It does not support the 15-watt wireless charging over MagSafe.
This is 2-in-1 gadget that functions as a wireless charging stand and a portable power bank with a 10,000mAh capacity. It's capable of wirelessly charging iPhone 12 models at a max of 7.5-watts.
The fact that Apple has integrated MagSafe, which is essentially a big magnet, in the back of each iPhone 12 model has opened them up to an entirely new ecosystem of accessories. You can magnetically attach your iPhone 12 to wallets, mounts, stands, chargers and other accessories.
$60
Nomad's accessory holds the Apple MagSafe Charger (sold separately) that you already have and turns it into an upright stand. It's made of zinc alloy and has a weighted design, so it's not going to feel flimsy and fall over.
This is a magnetic wallet that attaches to the back of your iPhone 12, just like Apple's Leather Wallet (above). The neat thing is that it can double as a iPhone stand, thanks to its foldable kickstand. It's available in several different colors.
$65
This is not a wireless charger. Instead, it's a rotating stand that uses your iPhone's facial tracking to make sure you're always in the shot. It's ideal for people making home videos on the iPhone.
Grovemade's first MagSafe accessory isn't itself a charger--it just fits around the charger you already have in order to class it up. It's a little pricey for a largely aesthetic touch, but if it's your kind of thing, it's your kind of thing.
Govemade's fancy MagSafe stand is made of a combination of American Black Walnut wood, vegetable-tanned leather and machined brass. It requires you to already have a MagSafe charger, however.
This is Apple's minimalist leather wallet with built-in magnets that can clip on to a MagSafe phone case. Note, there is no passthrough charging so you'll have to take the wallet off your iPhone 12 to charge it. Available in four different leather finishes.
$40
This Xbox phone clip makes it easy to use your Xbox controller when playing Apple Arcade games on your iPhone. It attaches to the controller and magnetically holds your iPhone in place.
$15
PopSockets doesn't yet make a MagSafe case, but you can buy this to fit on the back of your current MagSafe case. It easily slides up and down to make room for the MagSafe charger.
Moment is probably the best-known gadget manufacturer of smartphone photography accessories, and it just released a MagSafe case for the iPhone 12 along with a host of MagSafe accessories, including tripod, a light, microphone, a car vent and even a wall attachment.
The case starts at $20.