The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone

The iPhone 13 is here, and that means a whole new crop of iPhone holders will be getting a handset that is compatible with Apple's MagSafe charging system. MagSafe capable phones (that is, all iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models) have a magnet built directly into them so that, when paired with a MagSafe charger, the iPhone magnetically snaps in and charges. It eliminates the need to find that perfect alignment that most wireless chargers still require.

More fun is that MagSafe opens up the door for whole new ecosystem of the accessories that work with the new iPhone models. Apple has already released a number of MagSafe cases, chargers and event a minimalist wallet. But more and more third-party makers are coming out with MagSafe accessories of their own. We've rounded up a whole host of them, for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 alike, here.