Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Already Here

Save hundreds of dollars on hundreds of pieces of gear across the retailer's online catalog.

ninja foodi tendercrisp 8in1 65quart pressure cooker
Walmart

Though the holiday shopping season has only just begun, there are already some major deals dropping across the internet. And one of the hands-down best early Black Friday sales can be found through retail giant Walmart.

Live now, Walmart's early Black Friday sale spans hundreds of items across dozens of categories, ranging from outdoor audio must-haves like JBL's portable Flip speaker to household cleaning necessities like Dyson's V10 Allergy stick vacuum. No matter who you're shopping for this holiday season — from the DIY grease monkey to the self-appointed top home chef — you're sure to find the perfect gift at Walmart. But to make your search a bit easier, we've rounded up some of the best deals below.

SAVE NOW

Jbl Flip Essential Portable Speaker
Jbl Flip Essential Portable Speaker
JBL walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $59 (40% OFF)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Black Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Black Fitness Tracker
Fitbit walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $60 (40% OFF)

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers
Klipsch walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$170 $99 (41% OFF)

GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit
GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit
Gillette walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker
Ninja walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$229 $149 (35% OFF)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II
Bose walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$299 $179 (40% OFF)

SKIL PWR Core 20-Volt Brushless 4-Tool Kit
SKIL PWR Core 20-Volt Brushless 4-Tool Kit
SKIL walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$400 $299 (25% OFF)

Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum
Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum
Dyson walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$480 $380 (21% OFF)

Luminox Navy Seal Watch XS.3501.BO.F
Luminox Navy Seal Watch XS.3501.BO.F
Luminox walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$550 $388 (29% OFF)

ASUS Zenbook Q Series 14-inch FHD Notebook
ASUS Zenbook Q Series 14-inch FHD Notebook
ASUS walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$799 $599 (25% OFF)

While hundreds of deals have already dropped, there are sure to be more in the coming days and weeks. As such, we'll be updating this guide with Walmart's best of the best deeply-discounted offerings.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Bespoke Post
Bespoke Post
SHOP NOW

20% Off Your First Box

Unbox high-quality and desirable gear and products from Bespoke Post each month with no commitment. Use code GEARPATROL20 for 20 percent off your first box.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $29 (17% OFF)

The perfect means of adding Apple's AirTag wireless tracker to your everyday carry, this handsome keychain is crafted from beautiful saddle leather in a variety of colorways.

READ ABOUT APPLE AIRTAG ACCESSORIES

Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$480 $380 (20% OFF)

Perfect for cleaning up pollen, dander and other allergens and ideal for hard-to-reach spaces, this vacuum makes for a tidier, healthier, happier household.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Filson Ripstop Nylon Backpack
Filson Ripstop Nylon Backpack
End Clothing
SAVE NOW

$285 $169 (41% OFF)

Designed with ergonomics in mind, this Cordura nylon backpack can haul 32L of gear; whether that's through the city or the mountains is up to you.

READ ABOUT BACKPACKS FOR EVERYDAY USE

Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch H70515137
Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch H70515137
Joma Shop
SAVE NOW

$625 $437 (30% OFF)

Smart-looking enough for office wear but with enough durability for actual field usage, this automatic stainless steel Hamilton watch is a smart addition to any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT HAMILTON WATCHES

August 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock
August 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230 $170 (26% OFF)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems.

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Made In TeKu Beer Glasses
Made In TeKu Beer Glasses
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$59 $50 (15% OFF)

Perfect for entertaining, this quartet of Italian flared tulip glasses was designed to amplify the flavors and bouquet of any and every beer available. The stems are also reinforced with titanium.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEER GLASSES

Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$198 $139 (30% OFF)

We love a lot of what Outerknown does, if not everything. This puffer is made with 700-fill-power responsibly sourced down, is finished with a DWR coating and packs into itself for storage. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Western Rise AT Pant
Western Rise AT Pant
Western Rise
SAVE NOW

$125 $94 (25% OFF W/ CODE GPHOLIDAY25)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough performance pants. They’re sturdy enough and functional enough to wear anywhere — from camping to traveling to the office. 

READ MORE ABOUT WESTERN RISE

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $180 (40% OFF)

One of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Sauteuse oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES

The Mirror
The Mirror
Mirror
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $995 (33% OFF)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $248 (29% OFF)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

