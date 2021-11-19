Stock Up on All-Black Gear During Huckberry's Undercover Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Sure, a major part of why we ever want any piece of gear — be that in the realm of apparel, tech, housewares, furniture, automotive or otherwise — is for functionality. For example, a pocket knife isn't going to do you much good if it can't actually cut anything. But, while usefulness is certainly paramount, there's a lot more to any piece of gear than just its performance. As much as we hate to admit it, we're far likely to buy and make use of something if it also looks good.
Brands have figured out a lot of ways to combine usefulness and style. But one of the simplest ways to kick up the styling of anything is by offering it in black. While there's no shortage of all-black gear available across every corner of the retail world, those with a taste for stealthy styling will certainly be drawn to Huckberry's Undercover Sale, which offers discounts solely on gear that's heavily blacked-out. Up to 30 percent off and running until November 21, we've picked out a few of our favorite offerings from the annual sale below.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$349 $179 (49% OFF)
One of the best sets of Bluetooth headphones you can buy, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II's will eliminate distractions to keep you focused on the task at hand.
$299 $175 (41% OFF)
This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime.
$88 $62 (30% OFF W/ CODE OHJOY)
Made to have the perfect fit, this super-soft slub flannel from Madwell is ideal for cozy days inside or layering up on chilly fall and winter days.
$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)
No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount.
$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)
This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away.
$1,699 $1,599 (6% OFF)
This is a modest discount, but getting $100 off what is already a super fairly priced e-bike is a deal that doesn't come often.
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last.
$499 $374 (25% OFF)
This lightweight down jacket is waterproof and filled with 45g EverTherm Down Insulation—Thindown, one of the most innovative insulations around.
$98 $59 (40% OFF)
This is one of the best deals you'll see on a quintessential wardrobe piece that will never go out of style, no matter where trends take us.
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands.
$269 $215 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear.
$105 $70 (33% OFF)
These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.
$840 $672 (20% OFF)
This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long.
$38 $25 (34% OFF)
Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.