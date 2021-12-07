Save $50 on One of Fitbit's Best Fitness Trackers While You Can

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Maintaining some kind of fitness routine should absolutely be high on your list of priorities. After all, regular exercise can improve your overall health, your body's capabilities, your mood and even your brain function. While it might seem daunting to have to worry about keeping tabs on your progress, it's much easier managed with a fitness tracker, like those made by Fitbit. And, right now, one of the brand's best, the Fitbit Charge 5, is on sale.

Normally $180, the Charge 5 is available on Amazon right now for 27 percent off, bringing the total to just $130 (that's a full $50 off, for those keeping track). However, even with the dip in price, you still get access to all the same great features. That includes onboard GPS, sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress management tools and so much more. In fact, the full suite of features is just as valuable for managing your day-to-day health and wellness as it is for keeping tabs on your fitness journey. But this deal definitely won't last, so scoop up a Charge 5 while you can.

