Save $50 on One of Fitbit's Best Fitness Trackers While You Can

The Charge 5 boasts onboard GPS, sleep tracking and stress management tools.

fitbit charge 5
Fitbit

Maintaining some kind of fitness routine should absolutely be high on your list of priorities. After all, regular exercise can improve your overall health, your body's capabilities, your mood and even your brain function. While it might seem daunting to have to worry about keeping tabs on your progress, it's much easier managed with a fitness tracker, like those made by Fitbit. And, right now, one of the brand's best, the Fitbit Charge 5, is on sale.

Amazon
Charge 5 Fitness Tracker
Fitbit amazon.com
Normally $180, the Charge 5 is available on Amazon right now for 27 percent off, bringing the total to just $130 (that's a full $50 off, for those keeping track). However, even with the dip in price, you still get access to all the same great features. That includes onboard GPS, sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress management tools and so much more. In fact, the full suite of features is just as valuable for managing your day-to-day health and wellness as it is for keeping tabs on your fitness journey. But this deal definitely won't last, so scoop up a Charge 5 while you can.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
Amazon
$230 $171 (25% OFF)

One of the best smart locks you can buy, the August Smart Lock and Connect Hub is easy to install, goes straight onto your existing deadbolt and allows you to get in with the August app. 

Madewell Perfect Shirt
Madewell Perfect Shirt
Shopbop Mens
$85 $60 (29% OFF)

Whether you're dressing it up for a holiday party or just tossing it over a t-shirt to WFH, this flannel is soft as can be and will always fit the part.

Danner Trail 2650 Mesh Hiking Shoe
Danner Trail 2650 Mesh Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
$150 $112 (25% OFF)

One of the best hiking shoes out there, the Danner Trail 2650 is ideal for traversing the city and the mountains alike.

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial
Timex
$250 $200 (20% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)

This handsome watch is a remake of the Timex watches of the 60s, plus it has the added flair of a California dial. 

Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton
$850 $595 (30% OFF)

On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world. 

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
Todd Snyder
$249 $199 (20% OFF)

This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit. 

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
Amazon
$40 $20 (50% OFF)

Perfect for long days in the office, camping trips or days on the mountain, the Stanley Vacuum Bottle is an icon of the outdoor world. 

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Amazon
$99 $90 (9% OFF)

Need a little extra battery to get you through the day? Don't worry about a dead iPhone when you've got the MagSafe Battery Pack. 

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
amazon.com
$300 $175 (42% OFF)

Why would you ever vacuum your own floors when you can have your own Alexa-enabled, self-charging robot butler do it for you?

Filson Dryden 2-Wheel Carry On Bag
Filson Dryden 2-Wheel Carry On Bag
End. Clothing
$435 $265 (39% OFF)

Combining ultra-rugged fabrics, like Cordura nylon, with the convenience of a rolling suitcase, this carry-on will take your travel to the next level.

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
$39 $30 (23% OFF)

This charger can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.

G Pen Dash
G Pen Dash
G Pen
$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best budget vape you can buy, the G Pen Dash has been a favorite both here at GP and with our readers. Its simplicity and good hand feel make it the perfect value buy. 

Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Huckberry
$249 $124 (50% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on your new favorite backpack for holiday travel and outdoor adventures on the mountain. 

Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid
Nordstrom
$386 $130 (66% OFF)

This cast-iron cocotte from Staub is capable of handling all of your holiday cooking needs, from stews and soups to bread and casseroles. 

Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon
$68 $39 (43% OFF)

Made for all kinds of training, the Always Agile tee has a classic fit and is made with a versatile quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
$550 $500 (9% OFF)

Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

