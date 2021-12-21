Some of Fender's Most Innovative Guitars Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

One of the most significant and influential guitar manufacturers of all time, Fender has never been known to rest on its laurels. Rather, the brand has stayed on top of the game by balancing its go-to classic offerings with consistent, regular innovation. And, sometimes, the brand has found unique and interesting ways to combine both the old and the new, which is the case with its lineup of Acoustasonic guitars, which are up to 20 percent off at Guitar Center right now.

The sale comes in a trio of offerings. First, there's the original Acoustasonic model, the Telecaster — which is available in seven different colorways, all of which are discounted by $400 during the sale. The second is the Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster, another take on one of the brand's most recognizable and time-tested instruments with five different colorways of its own (similarly offered for $400 off). And the last is an even more premium version of the Acoustasonic Stratocaster made with exotic woods, including Cocobolo and Ziricote ($660 off).

Whichever you choose from the bunch, you'll be getting a remarkable instrument that magnificently hybridizes both electric and acoustic properties — meaning it's slim and light enough to be played like an electric (and has integrated pickups, switches and tone knobs) but can also produce a rich acoustic sound not dissimilar to dedicated acoustics courtesy of its uniquely chambered body. The sale ends on January 2, so pick one of these axes up at a deep discount while you can.

