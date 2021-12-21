Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Some of Fender's Most Innovative Guitars Are on Sale

Take 20% off a trio of the hybrid acoustic-electric Fender Acoustasonics at Guitar Center.

fender acoustasonic stratocaster guitars
Fender

One of the most significant and influential guitar manufacturers of all time, Fender has never been known to rest on its laurels. Rather, the brand has stayed on top of the game by balancing its go-to classic offerings with consistent, regular innovation. And, sometimes, the brand has found unique and interesting ways to combine both the old and the new, which is the case with its lineup of Acoustasonic guitars, which are up to 20 percent off at Guitar Center right now.

Acoustasonic Telecaster Acoustic-Electric Guitar
Fender guitarcenter.com
$1,599.99
The sale comes in a trio of offerings. First, there's the original Acoustasonic model, the Telecaster — which is available in seven different colorways, all of which are discounted by $400 during the sale. The second is the Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster, another take on one of the brand's most recognizable and time-tested instruments with five different colorways of its own (similarly offered for $400 off). And the last is an even more premium version of the Acoustasonic Stratocaster made with exotic woods, including Cocobolo and Ziricote ($660 off).

Whichever you choose from the bunch, you'll be getting a remarkable instrument that magnificently hybridizes both electric and acoustic properties — meaning it's slim and light enough to be played like an electric (and has integrated pickups, switches and tone knobs) but can also produce a rich acoustic sound not dissimilar to dedicated acoustics courtesy of its uniquely chambered body. The sale ends on January 2, so pick one of these axes up at a deep discount while you can.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

kurgo dog vest
Kurgo Loft Jacket

20% OFF A HOST OF KURGO PRODUCTS

With the Kurgo Loft Jacket, your pup will stay warm and comfortable during mother nature's worst. It keeps your dog's core warm while repelling water.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
$250 $180 (28% OFF)

If you've never had AirPods or just want to upgrade your pair, now is the time to do it — getting $70 off a pair isn't very common, so shop now and maybe pick some up as a gift as well.

READ OUR AIRPOD COMPARISON

Faherty B.Yellowtail X Sherpa Pullover
Faherty B.Yellowtail X Sherpa Pullover
Faherty
$268 $179 (33% OFF)

Faherty makes some of the softest garments you can buy and this sherpa jacket is the perfect representation of the brand's cozy factor. Wear it over a tee when seasons change or layer up all winter long. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JACKETS FOR MEN

Levoit Core 400s
Levoit Core 400s
Amazon
$220 $176 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best air purifier for allergies, the Levoit Core 400s features Wi-Fi, allowing you to control it from your phone or with Alexa and Google Assistant. It removes 99.99% of particles in the air and can cover a space up to 400 sq. ft.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

SOG Knives Flash AT
SOG Knives Flash AT
Huckberry
$75 $60 (20% OFF)

This pocket knife from SOG has all the features you need to be your most reliable piece of EDC, from its 3.45 inch cryogenically heat-treated, D2 stainless steel blade to an ergonomic ambidextrous handle. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Adidas UltraBoost 21
Adidas UltraBoost 21
Nordstrom
$180 $135 (25% OFF)

One of our favorite all-around workout and running shoes, the Adidas Ultraboost 21 not only looks dang good, but it has impressive technical features like responsive Boost cushioning and a sock-like Primeknit upper. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Courant AirPods Pro Leather Case
Courant AirPods Pro Leather Case
Courant
$45 $22 (50% OFF) 

Your AirPods are worth protecting, so why not do it in style? Handcrafted from Italian leather, the Courant AirPods Pro case will not only keep your AirPods safe but make them stylish as well. 

READ OUR AIRPODS COMPARISON

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones
Amazon
$350 $248 (29% OFF)

One of the best sets of noise-canceling headphones you can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM4 has all of the features you'd expect from top-level headphones: industry-leading noise canceling, 30-hour battery life, touch controls and wearing detection that can play/pause when you put them on and take them off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker with Glass
Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker with Glass
Williams Sonoma
$330 $250 (24% OFF)

Not only is this powerful drip coffee maker is one of our favorite drip machines, it has also caught the attention of the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association). Its Gold Cup Standard Brew is certified by the SCA, it has Wi-Fi and a companion app and can make up to 10 cups of coffee at once. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera
GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera
Amazon
$500 $429 (14% OFF)

If you're going to get an action camera, it should probably be a GoPro. And this is the first time we've seen the relatively new HERO10 Black discounted.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ACTION CAMERAS

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
$550 $375 (31% OFF)

The gold standard against which all other blenders are compared, the Vitamix 5200 is powerful, efficient and durable. This is the blender to have.

READ ABOUT VITAMIX VS. BLENDTEC

Hyperice Vyper 3.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller
Hyperice Vyper 3.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller
Backcountry
$199 $169 (15% OFF)

Get your recovery right and make sure you can see out your New Years' resolutions with this vibrating foam roller from Hyperice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry
$188 $141 (25% OFF)

With all the weather protection of a duck boot and the comfort of a sneaker, the All-Weather Duckboot from Huckberry will keep your feet dry all winter long. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SNOW BOOTS

Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo
$2,495 $1,995 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVEBIG)

This home gym has everything you need to get fit from the comfort of your living room, including all the weights you could want, a 42-inch screen, aluminum frame and Bluetooth-enabled sound. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $245 (30% OFF)

There are a ton of firepits coming onto the market, but Solo Stove continues to stand out thanks to its clever design and portability. If you're excited about nights around the fire, you need this.

READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose amazon.com
$279 $199 (28% OFF)

Keep distraction at bay with the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds from Bose, which boast hi-fi audio, smart touch controls and 6 hours of life on a single charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
$450 $400 (11% OFF)

One of the more affordable Dyson vacuums, the V8 Absolute packs powerful Dyson suction and comes with a variety of attachments that make any job doable. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
Todd Snyder
$249 $199 (20% OFF)

This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

