One of the Most Powerful and Portable Flying Drones Ever Built Is Almost $200 Off

With its super-compact folding format, the ability to capture 4k/60fps video at up to 60fps, a 6.2-mile transmission range and an extended battery life that'll get you over 30 minutes of flight time, DJI's Mavic Air 2 drone is one of the most user-friendly and portable cinematic-quality drones around. And right now, you can pick up this drone alongside a bevy of additional accessories (including a controller, battery backups, a carry case and more) for nearly $200 less than you'd pay on a normal day while Amazon offers the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for 20 percent off.

For those keeping score, that means you can take home this completely ready-to-go-out-of-the-box, user-friendly, ultra-portable experience for less than $790 — which is a steal for all you get and, right now, is actually cheaper than just buying the drone alone. This is the first time we've seen a deal this good on this particular model and it's certainly not going to last. In fact, the deal is only good for today. With that in mind, you'll want to jump on it ASAP — unless you'd rather not see what it feels like to fly across the great blue yonder, that is.

