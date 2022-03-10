Today's Top Stories
One of the Most Powerful and Portable Flying Drones Ever Built Is Almost $200 Off

DJI's Mavic Air 2 is super compact, user-friendly, cinematic-quality and is only on sale for today.

By Sean Tirman
dji mavic air 2 drone
DJI

With its super-compact folding format, the ability to capture 4k/60fps video at up to 60fps, a 6.2-mile transmission range and an extended battery life that'll get you over 30 minutes of flight time, DJI's Mavic Air 2 drone is one of the most user-friendly and portable cinematic-quality drones around. And right now, you can pick up this drone alongside a bevy of additional accessories (including a controller, battery backups, a carry case and more) for nearly $200 less than you'd pay on a normal day while Amazon offers the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for 20 percent off.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo
DJI amazon.com
SAVE NOW

For those keeping score, that means you can take home this completely ready-to-go-out-of-the-box, user-friendly, ultra-portable experience for less than $790 — which is a steal for all you get and, right now, is actually cheaper than just buying the drone alone. This is the first time we've seen a deal this good on this particular model and it's certainly not going to last. In fact, the deal is only good for today. With that in mind, you'll want to jump on it ASAP — unless you'd rather not see what it feels like to fly across the great blue yonder, that is.

SAVE NOW

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals
Birkenstock shopbop.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $81 (40% OFF)

We never see Birkenstocks this cheap, especially just in time for peak sandal season. The Arizonas are an icon and can pair with socks or no socks, shorts or pants — really, there some of the most versatile kicks you can buy.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO BIRKENSTOCKS

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$290 $130 (55% OFF)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Gerber Dime Mini Multitool
Gerber Dime Mini Multitool
Gerber amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$25 $18 (28% OFF)

With its 10 tools and compact body, the Dime multitool from Gerber is an ideal addition to your EDC. Whether you need to pop open a beer, snip a loose string or cut an apple at the farmer's market, you've got what you need.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTITOOLS

Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants
Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
$108.00
SHOP NOW

$108 $51 (53% OFF)

Rarely marked down, the versatile 365 pants from Flint and Tinder are a steal at 53% off. They're great for every season and work with any outfit you can throw together. You'll truly want to wear them 365 days a year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

Vuori Daybreak Windbreaker
Vuori Daybreak Windbreaker
Vuori vuori.com
SAVE NOW

$112 $78 (30% OFF)

Perfect for spring, this windbreaker from Vuori is made with a super lightweight woven and finished with a DWR coating to keep you dry when an unexpected April shower hits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHT JACKETS

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's levi.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $42 (40% OFF)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look great on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

Misen Nonstick Pan
Misen Nonstick Pan
Misen misen.com
SAVE NOW

$65 $49 (25% OFF W/ CODE NS25)

Misen's popular non-stick pans are affordable (even more so right now) and durable. Not only that, they are perfectly balanced and looks good on the stove. Buy the trio for the biggest savings.

READ ABOUT COMMON NONSTICK PAN MISTAKES

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $278 (21% OFF)

The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Coway Airmega Air Purifier
Coway Airmega Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $195 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Its 4-stage filtration system also can capture and reduce up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Google Nest Mesh Wi-Fi Router System
Google Nest Mesh Wi-Fi Router System
Google amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$169 $139 (18% OFF)

Blanket your home in Wi-Fi with Google Nest's Mesh Wi-Fi system. Each router covers up to 2200 square feet and the system is scalable, meaning they can be paired with more routers to cover an even larger rooms or spaces.

READ HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR WI-FI

Everlane Flannel Popover Shirt
Everlane Flannel Popover Shirt
Everlane skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$85 $42 (51% OFF)

This soft brushed flannel popover from Everlane is warm enough to be your only layer in spring and easily pairs with a coat to stave off those last cold days of winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Aerogarden aerogarden.com
SAVE NOW

$165 $99 (40% OFF W/ CODE GPHARVEST)

Fresh herbs are one of the best ways to kick your home chef experience into the stratosphere. And that's managed so much easier with an indoor garden, like this absolutely outstanding one from Aerogarden.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR GARDEN KITS

Osprey Daylite 30L Duffel Bag
Osprey Daylite 30L Duffel Bag
Osprey backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $52 (25% OFF)

Osprey's backpacks and travel bags never let us down, and this duffel is no exception. At 30 liters, it is ready for any adventure, plus it can be carried like a backpack, over your shoulder or by hand, which adds important versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully fully.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $510 (15% OFF)

Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH DESKS

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike nike.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

Nike touts the Air Zoom Pegasus 37s as a "bolt of caffeine for your legs." They're equipped with responsive React cushioning, they're incredibly lightweight and they boast a super-grippy outsole so you can be confident running on any surface.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

The North Face Recon Backpack
The North Face Recon Backpack
The North Face nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $74 (25% OFF)

Imbued with the adventure-ready DNA of its parent brand, this everyday backpack has a spacious interior with a padded laptop slot that makes it ideal for daily usage whether you're a college student, city-going professional, freelancer or whatever else.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

Reebok Nano X Cross Training Sneakers
Reebok Nano X Cross Training Sneakers
Reebok reebok.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $65 (50% OFF W/ CODE NANOSTEAL)

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle
Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle
Stanley stanley1913.com
SAVE NOW

$42 $29 (30% OFF)

The Alpha and the Omega of thermoses, Stanley's Classic Legendary Bottle is... well... legendary. It'll keep cold drinks cold, warm drinks warm and it's tough enough for any adventure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLASKS

