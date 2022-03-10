One of the Most Powerful and Portable Flying Drones Ever Built Is Almost $200 Off

With its super-compact folding format, the ability to capture 4k/60fps video at up to 60fps, a 6.2-mile transmission range and an extended battery life that'll get you over 30 minutes of flight time, DJI's Mavic Air 2 drone is one of the most user-friendly and portable cinematic-quality drones around. And right now, you can pick up this drone alongside a bevy of additional accessories (including a controller, battery backups, a carry case and more) for nearly $200 less than you'd pay on a normal day while Amazon offers the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for 20 percent off.
For those keeping score, that means you can take home this completely ready-to-go-out-of-the-box, user-friendly, ultra-portable experience for less than $790 — which is a steal for all you get and, right now, is actually cheaper than just buying the drone alone. This is the first time we've seen a deal this good on this particular model and it's certainly not going to last. In fact, the deal is only good for today. With that in mind, you'll want to jump on it ASAP — unless you'd rather not see what it feels like to fly across the great blue yonder, that is.
We never see Birkenstocks this cheap, especially just in time for peak sandal season. The Arizonas are an icon and can pair with socks or no socks, shorts or pants — really, there some of the most versatile kicks you can buy.
With its 10 tools and compact body, the Dime multitool from Gerber is an ideal addition to your EDC. Whether you need to pop open a beer, snip a loose string or cut an apple at the farmer's market, you've got what you need.
Rarely marked down, the versatile 365 pants from Flint and Tinder are a steal at 53% off. They're great for every season and work with any outfit you can throw together. You'll truly want to wear them 365 days a year.
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look great on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Its 4-stage filtration system also can capture and reduce up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air.
Blanket your home in Wi-Fi with Google Nest's Mesh Wi-Fi system. Each router covers up to 2200 square feet and the system is scalable, meaning they can be paired with more routers to cover an even larger rooms or spaces.
Fresh herbs are one of the best ways to kick your home chef experience into the stratosphere. And that's managed so much easier with an indoor garden, like this absolutely outstanding one from Aerogarden.
Osprey's backpacks and travel bags never let us down, and this duffel is no exception. At 30 liters, it is ready for any adventure, plus it can be carried like a backpack, over your shoulder or by hand, which adds important versatility.
Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.
Nike touts the Air Zoom Pegasus 37s as a "bolt of caffeine for your legs." They're equipped with responsive React cushioning, they're incredibly lightweight and they boast a super-grippy outsole so you can be confident running on any surface.
Imbued with the adventure-ready DNA of its parent brand, this everyday backpack has a spacious interior with a padded laptop slot that makes it ideal for daily usage whether you're a college student, city-going professional, freelancer or whatever else.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
