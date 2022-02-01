This Highly-Wearable Marathon Dive Watch Is 20% Off at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you're looking to add a dive watch to your repertoire but don't need a full-sized diver, the MSAR Automatic from Marathon is an excellent pick. Based on the larger TSAR, the MSAR has all of the same features but comes in at a much more wearable 36mm size. Right now, you can pick it up for 20 percent off the normal price of $1,050.

Huckberry MSAR Automatic Marathon huckberry.com $839.98 SAVE NOW

While this is suited to be worn every day, it still has all of the features that make it worthy of the US military. It meets ISO 6425 standards, meaning it has faced rigorous testing for dial legibility, water-resistance and durability. It features a Swiss-made automatic movement with 26 jewels and it has a screw-down crown to go with a sapphire glass crystal. The silicon strap is made to be worn hard and tritium illumination on the dial and hands will provide 25 years of consistent glow. Already a value proposition at just over $1,000, at $840 it's a steal.

