Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Stylish Gifts Ideas for Valentine's Day
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Luxury Valentine’s Gifts For Him

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Run, Don't Walk to Get $610 Off This Highly-Reviewed Collapsible Treadmill

The perfect addition to your home gym, especially for those looking to save space.

By Sean Tirman
goplus electric folding treadmill
Walmart

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Your fitness journey is entirely your own. But you can hedge your bets with the right equipment. For a lucky few, having a fully-equipped home gym is practically a given. For the rest of us, however, we're often forced to choose between great equipment and that which will fit in our living spaces. Every so often, however, something comes along that's space-saving, high-quality and — if we're really lucky — affordable. And that's what we have for you today: a highly-reviewed, collapsible, electric treadmill offered with an exceptional 68 percent discount ($610 off).

Goplus Electric Folding Treadmill
Costway walmart.com
SAVE NOW

With a 1HP motor, adjustable speeds of up to 6.5MPH, a premium steel frame, a capacity of 220LBS and the ability to collapse down for out-of-the-way storage, this treadmill has a lot to offer those who like to exercise in the comfort of their own home. And right now, all of that can be yours for the insanely low price of $290 — down from $900 — making this perhaps one of the best investments in your health and wellness you might make. And if you're worried about the quality of the treadmill with such a deep discount, don't; it has been happily reviewed by over 235 customers and holds a strong 4.6-star score. So run, don't walk to score big on this fitness deal while you can.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Home Gym
The Best Home Gym Machines of 2022
The 6 Best Home Rowing Machines

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

a group of friends on snowy mountain wearing backcountry gear
Backcountry

SHOP NOW

UP TO 20% OFF

Backcountry is offering an extra 20 percent off select fleece, insulation and outerwear to send off the winter season.

Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$148 $111 (25% OFF)

Made with Seawool, a yarn created from pulverized oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles, this fisherman sweater not only ticks the boxes for comfort and style, but it makes a case for sustainable textiles being the way forward.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE AFFORDABLE SWEATERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $180 (28% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR AIRPODS PRO REVIEW

Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Bellroy Notebook Cover Mini + Pen
Bellroy Notebook Cover Mini + Pen
Bellroy huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $84 (15% OFF)

If you're an ardent notetaker or want to become one, get this leather notebook cover and pen combo from Bellroy. Regardless of whether you're just jotting down ideas or keeping tabs on your biggest secrets, this is how you do it with style.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PENS

Goplus 1HP Electric Folding Treadmill
Goplus 1HP Electric Folding Treadmill
Goplus walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $290 (68% OFF)

If you want to stay fit from the comfort of your home but don't have a lot of space, this well-reviewed folding treadmill might be the ideal option. It has 12 built-in workout programs and is only 9 x 23 x 51 inches when folded.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Breville Barista Express
Breville Barista Express
Breville williamssonoma.com
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Courant Catch:3 Classics
Courant Catch:3 Classics
Courant staycourant.com
SAVE NOW

$175 $140 (20% OFF)

Wirelessly charge your phone and keep your EDC all in one place with this elegant Italian-leather catch-all charger from Courant. Perfect for your entryway, bedside table or desk.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $370 (14% OFF)

The standard-setter for smartwatches the world-'round, the Apple Watch gets better with each generation. This one is the latest and greatest and comes with some handy features, like built-in GPS, an onboard ECG monitor and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE WATCH ACCESSORIES

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset williamssonoma.com
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (40% OFF)

Le Creuset is tough to beat when it comes to kitchen enamelware, and this Dutch oven exemplifies why. It's beautiful, reliable, available in a wide variety of colors and is a must-have for home chefs, cooks and bakers everywhere.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Adventure-Inspired Whiskey Glasses Are on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Some of the Softest Fitness Apparel Is 50% Off
Save Up to 50% on Flowers and Chocolate for V-Day
Save Big on Vans' Go-Anywhere MTE Sneaker-Boots
The Best Deals on Men's Fitness Gear
Apple's AirPods Max Are $100 Off Right Now
Save Huge on One of the Best Drones Ever Made
Save 20% on Flikr's Portable Backyard Fire Pit
Say Goodbye to Winter with Deals from Backcountry