Run, Don't Walk to Get $610 Off This Highly-Reviewed Collapsible Treadmill

Your fitness journey is entirely your own. But you can hedge your bets with the right equipment. For a lucky few, having a fully-equipped home gym is practically a given. For the rest of us, however, we're often forced to choose between great equipment and that which will fit in our living spaces. Every so often, however, something comes along that's space-saving, high-quality and — if we're really lucky — affordable. And that's what we have for you today: a highly-reviewed, collapsible, electric treadmill offered with an exceptional 68 percent discount ($610 off).

With a 1HP motor, adjustable speeds of up to 6.5MPH, a premium steel frame, a capacity of 220LBS and the ability to collapse down for out-of-the-way storage, this treadmill has a lot to offer those who like to exercise in the comfort of their own home. And right now, all of that can be yours for the insanely low price of $290 — down from $900 — making this perhaps one of the best investments in your health and wellness you might make. And if you're worried about the quality of the treadmill with such a deep discount, don't; it has been happily reviewed by over 235 customers and holds a strong 4.6-star score. So run, don't walk to score big on this fitness deal while you can.

