Get a Whopping 80% Off a Paramount+ Subscription

Score three months for as little as $1 per month, just in time for 'Picard' S2 and 'Halo.'

By Sean Tirman
paramount plus
Paramount+

For streaming services, competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and the like is no small task. But Paramount+ came out swinging and is still picking up steam a year later, with series titles that include Star Trek: Picard, 1883, Why Women Kill, and the impending release of the long-awaited Halo show. If you've been waiting for a sign to get on board, this is it, as Paramount+ is celebrating its first birthday with a huge 80 percent discount.

Paramount+
SAVE NOW

Of course, the aforementioned shows are only a small fraction of what this streaming service has to offer; it also has a deep catalog of movies ranging from big-ticket blockbusters (like Christopher Nolan's Interstellar) to brand-spanking-new exclusives (like South Park: Post Covid) and everything in-between. So when you look at the actual deal — $1/month for the Essential plan (which has commercials) and $2/month for the Premium plan (which is commercial-free), covering three months each — you can see just how valuable this offer really is.

If you're still not sold, you can actually try before you buy. That's right, Paramount+ offers a free trial, covering your first seven days of access to the streaming service without any monetary commitment. Just make sure, if you do want to snag the discount, that you enter code BIRTHDAY at checkout to lock in your ultra-low price, regardless of which tier you choose.

SAVE NOW

