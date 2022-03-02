Get a Whopping 80% Off a Paramount+ Subscription

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
For streaming services, competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and the like is no small task. But Paramount+ came out swinging and is still picking up steam a year later, with series titles that include Star Trek: Picard, 1883, Why Women Kill, and the impending release of the long-awaited Halo show. If you've been waiting for a sign to get on board, this is it, as Paramount+ is celebrating its first birthday with a huge 80 percent discount.
Of course, the aforementioned shows are only a small fraction of what this streaming service has to offer; it also has a deep catalog of movies ranging from big-ticket blockbusters (like Christopher Nolan's Interstellar) to brand-spanking-new exclusives (like South Park: Post Covid) and everything in-between. So when you look at the actual deal — $1/month for the Essential plan (which has commercials) and $2/month for the Premium plan (which is commercial-free), covering three months each — you can see just how valuable this offer really is.
If you're still not sold, you can actually try before you buy. That's right, Paramount+ offers a free trial, covering your first seven days of access to the streaming service without any monetary commitment. Just make sure, if you do want to snag the discount, that you enter code BIRTHDAY at checkout to lock in your ultra-low price, regardless of which tier you choose.
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. And that means this is a deal not to be missed, especially for those that appreciate the great outdoors.
With the ability to adjust from just five up to over fifty-two pounds, these cleverly-designed dumbells are a great space-saving means of getting a great workout, making them ideal for those in small apartments and crowded homes.
This is one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
Quip was already one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, but this discounted starter kit kicks it up a notch with the inclusion of anticavity toothpaste, a refillable floss pick, a mint gum dispenser, a mouthwash dispenser and the option for numerous other additions.
Loaded with retro styling and made from a lightweight, ultra-cushy sherpa fleece that's made out of 74% recycled polyester with regenerated nylon detailing, this adventure-ready vest is a safe bet at any price.
Made out of "roughly" 40 plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfills and constructed with less water waste than the competition, this sweatshirt is a shockingly comfortable buy you can feel good about.
Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.
Designed specifically for endurance racing, these advanced, carbon-plated sneakers are breathable, sturdy, lightweight and are very nearly guaranteed to make you faster, especially on those longer runs.
One of the best ways to power your portable, Qi-capable tech on the go, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack can juice up an iPhone with its 1,460mAh capacity, giving you a handy, helpful boost when you might not be near an outlet.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
