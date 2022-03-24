Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
We Found Your New Summer Party Shirt
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Filter Makes Any Water Drinking Water

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Get Coffee Delivered From the Best Roasters With This Discounted Subscription

Take Trade's easy start-up quiz and get fresh beans delivered directly from some of the best roasters in the country.

By Will Porter
trade coffee
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you have ever shopped for coffee beans, you probably noticed that there are a lot of options. So many options. And odds are, depending on where you're shopping, most of them are probably local roasters, meaning it could take months to even try everything you can get at the closest grocery store, let alone try coffee from all over the country. To take the guesswork out of the equation and give you the opportunity to get your hands on the best beans from roasters across the nation, Trade Coffee has set up one of the best coffee subscriptions you can buy. Right now, if you try Trade you can get $25 off when you start a new subscription.

Trade
Coffee Subscription
Trade drinktrade.com
SAVE NOW

To get going with Trade, you just take their quiz, which makes it super easy to get the right beans for your style of brew, whether it's espresso, pour-over, French press or just about anything else. The delivery windows are flexible so you always have the right amount of beans and you can always skip. This is pretty much your one-stop-shop for a better cup of joe in the morning.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 10 Best Coffee Makers of 2022
The 9 Best Camping Coffee Makers
The 9 Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2022

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V
Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V
Casio amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $39 (44% OFF)

A beloved darling of watch nerds of all type, this affordable G-Shock is a classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you. It is water resistant up to 660 feet and has a handful of features like an alarm, a light and day/date.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Shinola Brakeman Duffle Bag
Shinola Brakeman Duffle Bag
Shinola nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$650 $380 (41% OFF)

Nordstrom Rack is always surprising us with crazy deals on some of the nicest luggage and bags, including this handsome duffle from Detroit's Shinola. Made in Italy with hard-wearing canvas and a hearty leather, this bag will probably be one that is passed down for generations.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUFFLE BAGS

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop ssense.com
SAVE NOW

$40 $34 (15% OFF W/ CODE SS2022)

Aesop makes some of the finest soaps and other scent-focused products you can find — you instantly know you're in a high-quality establishment when you see Aesop in the bathroom. Join the ranks, at a discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S DEODORANTS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $78 (20% OFF)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it. This is our pick for the best hoodie you can buy.

READ ABOUT MORE OF THE BEST HOODIES

Zero Halliburton Medium Travel Case
Zero Halliburton Medium Travel Case
Zero Halliburton zerohalliburton.com
SAVE NOW

$595 $417 (30% OFF W/ CODE EQUINOX30)

Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $260 (20% OFF W/ MEMBER COUPON)

REI Members can save 20% on this Yeti Tundra, which never goes on sale. Not a member yet? Buy the membership then order the Yeti and you can still save over 10%, which is a steal for a Yeti cooler.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Nomad Base Station Pro
Nomad Base Station Pro
Nomad nomadgoods.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST NEW GADGETS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon lululemon.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Take on chilly spring runs with these joggers from Lululemon, which feature water-repellent, ripstop stretch fabric, reflective details and a bevy of pockets for all of your gear, including a waistband pocket.

READ ABOUT NEW LULULEMON SHOES

Theragun Pro
Theragun Pro
Therabody therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

These are big savings on one of the best (if not the best) percussion massagers out there. Help get your fitness goals over the finish line with this versatile, feature-packed piece of equipment.

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERAGUN COMPARISON

L.L. Bean Bean Boots
L.L. Bean Bean Boots
L.L. Bean llbean.com
SAVE NOW

$129 $110 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING15)

Get a killer deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for the rainy and muddy spring

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUCK BOOTS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat. This is the lowest price we've seen in a while.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 512 GB 2021
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 512 GB 2021
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$2,000 $1,750 (13% OFF)

This is the cheapest the 2021 MacBook Pros have ever been. If you want to pick up a new laptop for a killer deal, take advantage of $250 off while you can, because this never happens. Both the 512 GB and the 1 TB models are marked down.

READ ABOUT THE 2021 MACBOOKS

Birkenstock Arizona Black Smooth Leather
Birkenstock Arizona Black Smooth Leather
Birkenstock endclothing.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $60 (40% OFF)

On this, the first day of spring, pick up the iconic Birkenstock Arizonas for a rare 40% off and enjoy them for the next 6 months (or longer with socks).

READ OUR BIRKENSTOCK GUIDE

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool spring mornings as well as mountain adventures in the summertime. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

Gerber Armbar Multi-Tool
Gerber Armbar Multi-Tool
Gerber amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$41 $35 (14% OFF)

Designed to take up about the same amount of space as a pocket knife, the Gerber Armbar comes with 8+ built-in tools ranging from a knife blade to a two-sided driver and much more. If you want a toolbox that can easily fit in your pocket, this might be the EDC for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$30 $15 (50% OFF)

Small enough to slip into your pocket, this personal water filter could literally save your life on the trails courtesy of its ability to remove 99.99% of everything (particulates, bacteria, etc.) from just about any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52 nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$59 $42 (30% OFF)

Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)

Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$290 $130 (55% OFF)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save Your Skin (and Hair) with 15% Off Aesop
Save on Two of Our Favorite Dutch Ovens (and More)
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Some Cozy Greys Slippers Are on Sale Today
Buy Two Pairs of Great Shorts and Save Over 15%
Save 20% and Kick Your Home Wi-Fi into High Gear
Save 20% on Food52's Solid, Sturdy Kitchen Goods
Get a G-Shock Watch at a Steep Discount
Athlete Liz Gill Discusses Her Italian "Runcation"
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Get Your Go-To Sweatshirt for Spring at a Discount