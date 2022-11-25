Our Favorite Gravity Bong Is $180 Off for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

There are more ways to consume weed nowadays than you can seemingly shake your fist at. From edibles to drinks to high-tech vaporizers, there's a method for everyone. Still, smoking is still (and always will be) a classic. If that's your preferred method — especially for those who now have more refined tastes but came up when most apparatuses were jerry-rigged out of household supplies — we've got great news: the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser, our pick for the best gravity bong, is $180 off (that's the best deal we've ever seen on it).

For the uninitiated, this device first came to prominence back in 2018, when Seth Rogen (the clown prince of celebrity stoners) posted a viral video of himself using the prototype. Back then, the utterly sophisticated borosilicate glass and aerospace-grade aluminum kinetic infuser seemed like something out of science fiction — a far cry from the duct-tape-and-soda-bottle homemade devices most of us remember.

Now, however, this upscale, award-winning device is available to the masses — and deeply discounted, no less! Complete with everything you need and slapped with a 10-year warranty, this futuristic gravity bong will take your smoking habit into orbit. Or maybe it makes a great weed gift for someone special. That is, unless you wait and miss out on this out-of-this-world deal.

