Spend $75+ on Session Goods' Exceptional Weed Gear and Get Free Accessories for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

To put it bluntly (pun intended), Session Goods is one of our favorite brands for weed gear. In fact, the brand's bong has made our list of the best bongs you can buy, and the brand's one-hitter pipe has graced our list of the best one-hitters. Its offerings are stylish, user-friendly, well-constructed and make a great addition to anyone's collection. And right now, for Black Friday, the brand is having a rare deal: spend $75 or more and you'll score some free accessories, so long as you use the Holiday Bundle Builder and punch in code GIFT2022 at checkout.

Session Goods Bong sessiongoods.com SHOP NOW

Session Goods One Hitter sessiongoods.com SHOP NOW

Better still, the more you spend, the more you'll get. Orders of $75 or more will get the brand's Stash Pods and Stash Tubes. Orders over $100 get both of those and some Veil Spray. And orders over $200 get Stash Pods, Stash Tubes and a Sackville Grinder.

Session Goods Pipe sessiongoods.com SHOP NOW

Session Goods Stash Jar sessiongoods.com SHOP NOW

The best part is: buying just the bong will immediately put you over the $100 limit. Of course, you could also buy the pipe, the brand's Stash Jar (which made our list of the best weed storage) and one or two other small items to hit the same limit. The point is: if you need weed gear, this is one of the best times to buy and score. But the deal only goes through this week, so act quickly.

SAVE NOW