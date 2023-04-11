Spark Up on the Down Low with the 10 Best One-Hitters and Chillums

Picture this: you’re in the mood for a little weed, but you don’t want to break out a bong, nor do you want to roll up a joint. A pipe, additionally, is not the vibe. “Just one-to-two hits, that’s all I want,” you scream to no one, fists in the air. Suddenly, you hear a small plink behind you: A one-hitter (or a chillum pipe) has dropped from the sky! You dip your one-hitter into your grinder to pack it and light up with your weird weed fairytale-fever-dream-mission to have simply two puffs complete.

Okay, so it's not quite that simple and convenient. Truth be told, you're going to want to find the one-hitter that suits your needs, tastes and budgetary constraints best. But that's why we're here. We've done the work and rounded up our favorite chillums and one-hitters for your convenience. Don't let your dreams be dreams! Just do it! Pick one of these bad boys up and make it happen.

What the Hell Is a Chillum?

A chillum is a small, hollow tube with a bowl on one end and a mouthpiece on another. And while the term is sometimes used interchangeably with "one-hitter," there are some key differences between them (e.g. chillums have a cone shape whereas one-hitters might be more cylindrical). Furthermore, unlike their friends, pipes and bowls, chillums lack a carb (a hole in a pipe or bowl that controls airflow). That's the simple explanation. If you want to learn more, you should probably check out our extensive explainer on all you need to know about chillums.

How We Tested

Utilizing various sites, forums, fan input and our own personal research, we narrowed down a list of one-hitters and chillums we wanted to test. Then, we got our hands on them and tried them out over the course of weeks and months, using them across a variety of settings and paying special attention not just to their overall quality and construction, but also their convenience, portability and more. Chillums and one-hitters are, after all, made for short, discreet, sometimes on-the-go sessions, so we were careful to take into account any and all factors that make these smoking devices more session-able.

Vessel Helix

Best Overall Chillum Vessel Helix vapesourcing.com $61.99 SHOP NOW Super smooth, cools the smoke

Gorgeous design Fairly expensive for a one-hitter

Materials: Brass

Brass Length: 3.54 inches

3.54 inches Weight: 1.9 ounces

Helix is a patent-pending piece made of pure, non-toxic brass for clean inhalation. The piece features an interior spiral shaped like a double helix that doubles the length of the smoke path and filters as residue builds up to result in a smooth, cool pull every time. In fact, this design bypasses one of the major issues with many chillums, one-hitters and shorter pipes: hot smoke. And yet, at just over 3.5 inches and 1.9 ounces, it's still small enough to stash in even the most crowded of pockets or bags. And the cherry on top of the cake? It comes in four different color combinations, giving it a measure of style customization. The company’s one-hitter, which uses similar technology on a slightly smaller scale, and its Air Glass one-hitters, which come in a three-pack, are also fabulous choices in case you can’t shell out the dough for a Helix.

DynaVap The Omni

Best One-Hitter Upgrade Dynavap The Omni dynavap.com $199.00 SHOP NOW Practically indestructible

Extremely lightweight Incredibly expensive

Materials: Titanium

Titanium Length: 4.29 inches

4.29 inches Weight: 0.7 ounces

Consider this the Aston Martin of one-hitters. Made in the U.S. out of lightweight, long-lasting titanium, the Dynavap Omni puts the power of a vaporizer into the size of a one-hitter. The company recommends you use a butane torch-style lighter to heat up the device, which is not much of a limitation as long as you’re comfortable using that kind of lighter. It has a dial indicator for quick and easy airflow adjustment, a notched dosing chamber that functions as a built-in grinder, and an Adjust-a-Bowl feature that allows the user to change the size of the dosing chamber. RIP Inspector Gadget, you would have loved this thing (he’s not dead, the show just isn’t running anymore). If you want something in a similar class that's not quite as high-end and expensive, the brand also has a new "M" Plus vape for over $100 cheaper.

Higher Standards Glass Taster

Best Budget One-Hitter Higher Standards Glass Taster higherstandards.com $10.00 SHOP NOW Unbelievably affordable

Super easy to clean Very basic

Materials: Borosilicate glass

Borosilicate glass Length: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Weight: 0.5 ounces

At just $10, this is one of the cheapest one-hitters you can get (that's still good quality, of course). It's made from borosilicate glass, making it extremely lightweight and easy to clean while still being sturdy and, honestly, pretty beautiful. And it helps that it's crafted by one of our favorite brands in the weed game right now.

Higher Standards’ tiny Taster is only slightly longer than a lighter. Sean Tirman

Our tester found that the simplicity, especially when combined with its budget-friendliness, makes this a really great, no-nonsense option for quick, on-the-go sessions. However, it is made entirely out of glass, so users will want to be careful to avoid any impacts, especially for those that plan to carry it in their pocket.

Marley Natural Smoked Glass Taster

Best-Looking One-Hitter Marley Natural Smoked Glass Taster vaposhop.com €20.00 SHOP NOW Sleek, minimalist design

Easy to clean Small bowl, even for a one-hitter

Materials: Borosilicate glass

Borosilicate glass Length: 3.125 inches

3.125 inches Weight: 0.5 ounces

If you're the type of person that likes to show off and chat about your gear, this is probably the one-hitter for you. Of course, while it looks great — courtesy of the fogged glass and that pop of color in the form of a gold band — it's also well-built from Borosilicate glass, has a sturdy mouthpiece and the bowl design makes it easier to smoke without inhaling a bunch of ash.

Compact and gorgeous, the fogged glass on this one-hitter hides grime buildup well. Sean Tirman

Our tester found that, while more expensive than the Higher Standards option above, it also feels a bit more substantial and is actually a bit smaller. They did notice that the bowl is a little small compared to some of the other one-hitters, but that could be a good thing in this case, as these pipes are made for small sessions ("one-hitter" is literal in this case). Furthermore, the mouthpiece makes it easier to make a seal without having to wrap your entire lips around the pipe, making it great for sharing.

Eyce Shorty

Best Unbreakable Chillum Eyce Shorty eycemolds.com $14.99 SHOP NOW Hard to break glass bowl, flexible body

Easy to grip Silicone can crack over time

Materials: Borosilicate glass and silicone

Borosilicate glass and silicone Length: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Weight: 0.5 ounces

Featuring a snap-in borosilicate glass bowl design, this one-hitter features a cured silicone body and a lifetime warranty, meaning you won’t be heartbroken if it rolls off the table (not that it would break; it probably wouldn't). It also includes a key chain loop, and the bowl can be removed for cleaning or swapped with Eyce’s titanium or quartz nozzles to turn it into a compact honey straw.

For durability, this silicon-bodied Eyce is tough to beat. Sean Tirman

Our user loved this pipe's flexibility and relative indestructibility, making this pipe great for pocketing between sessions. Plus, the bowl is a good size (larger than just about all of its competition on our list), making it great for sharing. And while the design is a little bit gaudy and not quite as discreet as some others (those colors are very vibrant), it's still very compact.

Laundry Day Charlotte Pipe

Most Unique One-Hitter Pipe Laundry Day Charlotte Pipe laundryday.co $60.00 SHOP NOW Beautiful, unique design

Easy to grip and use Somewhat difficult to clean

A little large for a one-hitter

Materials: Borosilicate glass

Borosilicate glass Length: 4.5 inches

4.5 inches Weight: 0.9 ounces

This piece isn’t a one-trick pony. In plenty of colors to fit your vibe, this glass piece can be used like a one-hitter or packed like a full bowl. The company also sells for their pipes, which make smoking even more enjoyable, since you don't have to worry so much about inhaling ash.

Laundry Day’s Charlotte might be the most unique one-hitter on the market. Sean Tirman

Our tester (who tested ) loved the versatility of the Charlotte, which is small enough to still qualify as a one-hitter but large enough to be a bit more versatile and good for sharing. They also found that, while somewhat difficult to clean thanks to the unique design, it was also easy to hold and use for the same reason, effectively offsetting the downside.

Eyce Solo Dugout Kit

Best Dugout Kit Eyce Solo Dugout Kit vapor.com $21.00 SHOP NOW Handy all-in-one format

Stellar organization More cumbersome than other one-hitters

Materials: Borosilicate glass, silicone, steel

Borosilicate glass, silicone, steel Length: 3.2 inches (case), 3 inches (pipe)

3.2 inches (case), 3 inches (pipe) Weight: 2.8 ounces (case), 0.2 ounces(pipe)

Complete with a dugout, Borosilicate glass one-hitter and a steel poker tool, this kit has everything you need (minus the herb itself) to take your one-hitter adventures on the go. For those that travel a lot (or those that one a simple, all-in-one solution), this is a really great, budget-friendly one-hitter setup. Yes, it is a lot larger than just a one-hitter on its own, but the fact that you can stash a lighter and even some flower inside the case more than makes up for that. And, if you really want to, you could just take the tiny one-hitter and leave the rest of the kit behind.

A bit bigger than just a one-hitter, this dugout kit makes up for it with all-in-one storage. Sean Tirman

Our tester loved the convenience of having an all-in-one set but did discover that, unless smoking is the primary goal, it does take up quite a bit of pocket space. Still, if you have a sling bag or backpack, this is hands-down one of the best options around, especially for its top-notch organization and affordability.

Jane West Solo

Sleekest One-Hitter Jane West Solo smokecartel.com $18.00 SHOP NOW Super discreet

Sturdy construction Complicated cleaning

Materials: Enamel and aluminum

Enamel and aluminum Length: 3 inches

3 inches Weight: N/A

This chillum offers the perfect two-puff serving. It is covered in kitchen-grade enamel to prevent wear and tear, and it comes with a custom-fit multi-tool for easy cleaning on the go. Its enamel and aluminum construction also makes it sturdier than a lot of other chillums and one-hitters, especially glass ones, and the inclusion of a multi-tool makes for handy clearing and cleaning not found with other options out there. And it is still plenty compact, so slipping it into your pocket is reasonable even with a full complement of EDC gear. Furthermore, it's especially affordable, making for a great all-around option.

Session Goods One Hitter Pipe

Best One-Handed Chillum Session Goods One Hitter Pipe sessiongoods.com $22.00 SHOP NOW Easy to clean

Handy removable silicone handle Works best with pre-rolls

Materials: Borosilicate glass and silicone

Borosilicate glass and silicone Length: 3.15 inches

3.15 inches Weight: N/A

This pocket-sized borosilicate glass one-hitter is perfect for small tokes, solo sessions or a quick hit. In order to prevent your fingers from burning, the one-hitter comes with a silicon tab to protect your precious phalanges. You can pack it with your ground flower of choice or use it with a Session bong. Or, if you don’t want to pass or touch a soggy joint with your fingers, use this one-hitter to hold your pre-roll.

Grav Helix

Most Unique Chillum Grav Helix Chillum 3 ebay.com SHOP NOW Surprisingly compact

Unique technology Hard to clean

Materials: Borosilicate glass

Borosilicate glass Length: 3 inches

3 inches Weight: N/A

This chillum gets the honor of “most unique” because, well, just look at it: That’s a unique little guy. But, its specs also make it worthy of being on our list: it’s just three inches long and features three air intake holes that cool and spin smoke. A colored marble prevents the chillum from rolling between uses. Neat, right?