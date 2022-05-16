Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
The Best Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Her
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Break Up with Your Old Wardrobe

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save up to 60% at Onnit Fitness, Including Some of Our Favorite Kettlebells

Still building out the ideal home gym? Save on kettlebells, maces and/or battle ropes, along with 25% off supplements and 20% off nutrition.

By Will Porter
fitness gear
Onnit

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If the pandemic got you thinking about building out your own home gym, now is the time to complete the setup thanks to the big Semi-Annual Sale at Onnit. You can pick up some of our favorite upgrade kettlebells, the Primal series, for 20 percent off, along with discounts on steel maces that come in five different weights, gut health supplements, steel clubs and much more.

Onnit
Primal Kettlebells
Onnit onnit.com
SAVE NOW

Don't like the look of the Primal bells? Never fear, you can get regular ones, too (they're just not marked down quite as much). No matter what you're looking for, there's a ton of good stuff on sale from one of the biggest names in fitness equipment, accessories and apparel, whether you want to deck out your home gym or start your own CrossFit box. Don't wait too long, though, the sale is only on through May 29.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Adjustable Kettlebells of 2022
The Best Adjustable Dumbbells of 2022
The Best Gym Shorts for Every Workout

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

partner deal visible app
iPhone SE

SHOP NOW

Visible is offering free Airpods Gen 3 and a $200 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE. With increased battery life and a superstar camera, this phone is the perfect accessory for capturing your summer adventures.

Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit onnit.com
SAVE NOW

$170 $136 (20% OFF)

With weights ranging from 18-90 lbs, Onnit's Primal Kettlebells are some of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment anyone can have — and the brand even made our list of the best kettlebells around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KETTLEBELLS

All Citizens Fitness Bundle
All Citizens Fitness Bundle
All Citizens allcitizens.com
SAVE NOW

$85 $68 (20% OFF W/ CODE WorkoutGear20)

With performance boxer briefs, shorts and a t-shirt included — all of which are anti-odor, moisture-wicking, eco-friendly and more — this bundle includes all your apparel must-haves for even your most intense workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT CLOTHES

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $90 (40% OFF)

Exclusively available at Backcountry, this insulated backpack makes hauling up to 24 of your favorite cans to and fro easy and simple. Furthermore, it's waterproof, so it won't leak, either.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACK COOLERS

Christopher Knight Aalto Computer Desk
Christopher Knight Aalto Computer Desk
Christopher Knight Home target.com
SAVE NOW

$160 $96 (40% OFF)

With gorgeous mid-century minimalist styling, a small footprint (that still has integrated storage) and lightweight materials, this is the perfect desk for smaller and/or more crowded spaces. If you work from home and need a new desk, give this one a gander.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH DESKS

Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
Everlane everlane.com
SAVE NOW

$75 $45 (40% OFF)

Crafted from a stretchy, breathable and incredibly soft material — all while still looking put-together — these Everlane jogger pants are a modern-day athleisure style staple at any price, especially when discounted by 40 percent.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGER PANTS

Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment shopmoment.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $60 (14% OFF)

Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.

READ OUR MOMENT MTW FANNY SLING REVIEW

Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERABODY COMPARISON

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $85 (15% OFF)

Don't want to spend the cash it takes to get a Yeti? You don't have to. RTIC coolers are arguably just as good and come in at a much more bearable price, especially when they're on sale. This one holds 20 cans, but the 30-can and 40-can soft cooler packs are on sale, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Q Timex for Todd Snyder
Q Timex for Todd Snyder
Timex toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price, designed by Todd Snyder himself.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Spark Grill Essentials Package
Spark Grill Essentials Package
Spark Grills sparkgrills.com
SAVE NOW

$1,099 $899 (18% OFF)

This clever grill from Spark Grills combines Bluetooth tech and an electric ignition with the flavors and dependability of charcoal to make whipping up steaks, veggies or pizza as simple as its ever been. This package comes with everything you need to get started, including three types of charcoal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$520 $400 (23% OFF)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Janji Helio Tech Tee
Janji Helio Tech Tee
Janji janji.com
SAVE NOW

$58 $46 (20% OFF W/ CODE JANJI20)

A tee for the warmest days of the year, the Janji Helio Tech Tee is made from a fast-drying, ultra-light material that won't cling thanks to a textured interior. If you train in the heat of the day, this tee is for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Ratio Six Coffeemaker
Ratio Six Coffeemaker
Ratio nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$365 $310 (15% OFF)

The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Rhone Guru 7-Inch Performance Shorts
Rhone Guru 7-Inch Performance Shorts
Rhone nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$78 $35 (55% OFF)

Made to move like a yoga guru, the Rhone Guru shorts feature four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that keep you cool and collected when things heat up, whether you're doing your morning flow, hitting an evening hot yoga class or just running errands around town.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike Zoom Fly 4
Nike Zoom Fly 4
Nike nike.com
SAVE NOW

$160 $137 (14% OFF)

If you train hard on the road, this plush, secure running shoe from Nike will help you reach your goals, whether it is your first marathon or a 5k PR. A highly responsive training shoe, the Zoom Fly 4 also features a sock-like upper that is ultra-breathable on the hottest days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandal
Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandal
Chaco endclothing.com
SAVE NOW

$109 $75 (31% OFF)

We pit Chacos against Tevas to see which was the better hiking sandal for summer and the Chaco came out on top thanks to their sturdy construction and resole program (yep, you can get them resoled). If you've got the chance to pick these up at a discount, you take it.

READ ABOUT CHACOS VS TEVAS

Z Grills Flame Elite 600D3E
Z Grills Flame Elite 600D3E
Z Grills zgrills.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $389 (30% OFF W/ EXCLUSIVE CODE GP90)

A new model for 2022, this killer grill boasts precision temperature control, a fire access door for direct flame searing, burns on 100% all-natural wood pellets (for real woodfired flavors and aromas) and so much more. And right now, it's available with an exclusive Gear Patrol discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $197 (21% OFF)

The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save 20% on This Essential Fitness Apparel Bundle
Here Are Some of the Best Running Shoes on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Recover Like a Champ with These On-Sale Solutions
This Good-Looking Stoic Cooler Is Super Affordable
Save on Neighbor's Outstanding Outdoor Furniture
Everything You Want, All In One Pair of Shorts
Save $200 on These Easy Innovative Charcoal Grills
These Sex Toys Are BOGO 50% Off Right Now
Save Over $200 on a Great Pellet Grill Smoker