Save up to 60% at Onnit Fitness, Including Some of Our Favorite Kettlebells

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
If the pandemic got you thinking about building out your own home gym, now is the time to complete the setup thanks to the big Semi-Annual Sale at Onnit. You can pick up some of our favorite upgrade kettlebells, the Primal series, for 20 percent off, along with discounts on steel maces that come in five different weights, gut health supplements, steel clubs and much more.
Don't like the look of the Primal bells? Never fear, you can get regular ones, too (they're just not marked down quite as much). No matter what you're looking for, there's a ton of good stuff on sale from one of the biggest names in fitness equipment, accessories and apparel, whether you want to deck out your home gym or start your own CrossFit box. Don't wait too long, though, the sale is only on through May 29.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Visible is offering free Airpods Gen 3 and a $200 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE. With increased battery life and a superstar camera, this phone is the perfect accessory for capturing your summer adventures.
$170 $136 (20% OFF)
With weights ranging from 18-90 lbs, Onnit's Primal Kettlebells are some of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment anyone can have — and the brand even made our list of the best kettlebells around.
$85 $68 (20% OFF W/ CODE WorkoutGear20)
With performance boxer briefs, shorts and a t-shirt included — all of which are anti-odor, moisture-wicking, eco-friendly and more — this bundle includes all your apparel must-haves for even your most intense workouts.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT CLOTHES
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
Exclusively available at Backcountry, this insulated backpack makes hauling up to 24 of your favorite cans to and fro easy and simple. Furthermore, it's waterproof, so it won't leak, either.
$160 $96 (40% OFF)
With gorgeous mid-century minimalist styling, a small footprint (that still has integrated storage) and lightweight materials, this is the perfect desk for smaller and/or more crowded spaces. If you work from home and need a new desk, give this one a gander.
$75 $45 (40% OFF)
Crafted from a stretchy, breathable and incredibly soft material — all while still looking put-together — these Everlane jogger pants are a modern-day athleisure style staple at any price, especially when discounted by 40 percent.
$70 $60 (14% OFF)
Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.
$100 $85 (15% OFF)
Don't want to spend the cash it takes to get a Yeti? You don't have to. RTIC coolers are arguably just as good and come in at a much more bearable price, especially when they're on sale. This one holds 20 cans, but the 30-can and 40-can soft cooler packs are on sale, too.
$179 $129 (27% OFF)
This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price, designed by Todd Snyder himself.
$1,099 $899 (18% OFF)
This clever grill from Spark Grills combines Bluetooth tech and an electric ignition with the flavors and dependability of charcoal to make whipping up steaks, veggies or pizza as simple as its ever been. This package comes with everything you need to get started, including three types of charcoal.
$520 $400 (23% OFF)
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
$58 $46 (20% OFF W/ CODE JANJI20)
A tee for the warmest days of the year, the Janji Helio Tech Tee is made from a fast-drying, ultra-light material that won't cling thanks to a textured interior. If you train in the heat of the day, this tee is for you.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
$365 $310 (15% OFF)
The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.
$78 $35 (55% OFF)
Made to move like a yoga guru, the Rhone Guru shorts feature four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that keep you cool and collected when things heat up, whether you're doing your morning flow, hitting an evening hot yoga class or just running errands around town.
$160 $137 (14% OFF)
If you train hard on the road, this plush, secure running shoe from Nike will help you reach your goals, whether it is your first marathon or a 5k PR. A highly responsive training shoe, the Zoom Fly 4 also features a sock-like upper that is ultra-breathable on the hottest days.
$109 $75 (31% OFF)
We pit Chacos against Tevas to see which was the better hiking sandal for summer and the Chaco came out on top thanks to their sturdy construction and resole program (yep, you can get them resoled). If you've got the chance to pick these up at a discount, you take it.
$549 $389 (30% OFF W/ EXCLUSIVE CODE GP90)
A new model for 2022, this killer grill boasts precision temperature control, a fire access door for direct flame searing, burns on 100% all-natural wood pellets (for real woodfired flavors and aromas) and so much more. And right now, it's available with an exclusive Gear Patrol discount.
$249 $197 (21% OFF)
The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.