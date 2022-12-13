One of the most rudimentary yet versatile pieces of fitness equipment is the kettlebell. With origins dating back to 18th-century Russia , the heavy ring-and-ball combo can be employed in a plethora of ways beyond the fundamental kettlebell swing to increase strength, power, endurance, coordination and flexibility.

Steve Cotter , elite kettlebell coach and founder of the International Kettlebell and Fitness Federation , claims kettlebells are one of the most useful and effective tools you can use in your training regimen. “It teaches all the different qualities we want to improve upon in terms of developing well-rounded fitness.”

Of course, a fixed-weight kettlebell isn’t going to carry you to Cotter-level fitness. To get the full effect, you need multiple weights, which can quickly add up in terms of both cost and space. Enter the adjustable kettlebell — a single kettlebell that adjusts to different weights and loads. Most adjustable kettlebells can replace five or six kettlebells through manipulation of weighted plates attached to a center rod.

To help you add some 18th-century Russian style to your workout routine , we’ve sorted out the best adjustable kettlebells and accessories you can buy.

What to Look for in Adjustable Kettlebells

Adjustable kettlebells can be a great space-saving option for many fitness enthusiasts, but there are still some factors to consider before rushing out to make a purchase. For one, be sure your adjustable kettlebell’s weight is appropriate for your strength. Yes, you can adjust to your liking, but what’s the point of buying an adjustable kettlebell with a maximum weight you can’t safely handle?

Another point of consideration should be the kettlebell’s handle. To help you control the weight throughout your workouts, it’s best to try and find an adjustable kettlebell that you can securely grip. For smaller hands, look for kettlebells with a handle 28 millimeters in diameter. If you have larger paws, you can bump up to 33 or 35 millimeters.

The final note to consider when thinking about adjustable kettlebells is solid, durable construction. You don’t want the weights rocking or moving around as you train, so look for kettlebells that feature a secure locking mechanism. Also, plastic adjustable kettlebells can be great, budget-friendly options but might not be the best at taking abuse – especially if you’re really going hard in your training. For adjustable kettlebells that can last years, powder-coated cast iron options are the way to go.

Do I Need a Competition-Style Kettlebell?

To add some standardization to competitions and training, “competition” kettlebells always feature a 5.5-inch base diameter, 35-millimeter wide handle and 11.1-inch height, regardless of weight. Standard kettlebells, on the other hand, vary in diameter as they increase in weight.

So, should you opt for a competition-style adjustable kettlebell? It comes down to what your training looks like. If you’re a more experienced athlete and your desire is to work out like you’re in the CrossFit Games , then competition style is definitely worth considering. If you’re just looking for a kettlebell to improve your fitness, then standard adjustable kettlebells can work just fine. Also, standard kettlebells can provide a little more grip room than competition-style, so if you plan on doing double-handed movements, this is also something worth thinking about.

How We Tested

Over the course of a few weeks, we added these adjustable kettlebells to our normal training routine, grabbing these instead of our normal set-weight kettlebells for everything from goblet squats to Turkish get-ups . We also worked through the weight range spectrums, seeing how they held up across the board, whether they were maxed out, completely unloaded or somewhere in between. Locking mechanisms were also tested for their ease of use and security, as well as a detailed look at the materials used, how secure the weights remained through movement and how close they felt to a set kettlebell in terms of grip and weight distribution.

Editor’s Note: We've begun to notice a lot of our favorite adjustable kettlebells are experiencing low inventories, either due to some intense holiday shopping or early 2023 fitness planning. We've added notes on which kettlebells might be more difficult to find, as well as helpful information on how to stay in the know once these products come back in stock. If you need to get your kettlebell fix immediately, standard kettlebells are aplenty, albeit without the convenience of multiple weights across one silhouette.

Kettlebell Kings 10–40lb. Adjustable Kettlebell

BEST OVERALL ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL Kettlebell Kings 10–40lb. Adjustable Kettlebell kettlebellkings.com $139.99 Locking mechanism provides plenty of security to the six cast iron plates

Wide handle easily accommodates both single- and dual-grip modalities Lock can be sticky at times

For serious athletes, 40 pounds may become too light, especially for deadlift movements

Weight Range: 10–40 pounds

10–40 pounds Locking Mechanism: Pull-and-slide lock

Kettlebell Kings is a leader in the kettlebell circle, and this adjustable option lives up to the brand’s standard and then some. We even gave this fitness tool the nod in our Summer Gear Awards as the best kettlebell . With a simple pull-and-slide system to add and subtract plates, this adjustable kettlebell packs seven options in one with weights ranging from 10–40 pounds in five-pound increments. Each plate is also numbered on both sides to create a simple ordering system for stacking – just put the numbers in order and never lose that symmetrical kettlebell profile.

We found the handle to be comfortable, as well, with plenty of room for both single- and double-handed movements. While the lock can stick at times, especially during those first few training sessions, we really enjoyed the near-identical feel this fitness tool provided when compared to normal kettlebell training.

Editor’s Note: The Kettlebell Kings 10–40 lb. Adjustable Kettlebell is currently out of stock, but thankfully the brand offers a notification service to let you know when inventory has been replenished.

Kettlebell Kings Adjustable Competition Style Kettlebell

BEST UPGRADE ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL Kettlebell Kings Adjustable Competition Style Kettlebell kettlebellkings.com $314.99 Largest weight range on our list

A great space-saving option for kettlebell sport enthusiasts that aren’t able to house multiple competition kettlebells Changing weights not as streamlined as other options

Competition style frame might be overkill for some, and does take up more space than other kettlebells

Weight Range: 12–32 kilograms

12–32 kilograms Locking Mechanism: Allen key and bolt

Featuring seven cast-iron plates securely screwed inside a 100-percent steel casing, this kettlebell comes with the Cotter stamp of approval. Similar in look and feel to real competition kettlebells and as sturdy as a rock, it boasts 19 different weight options able to achieve any weight between 12 and 32 kilograms in 1-kg increments (with the exception of 12 and 31kg). The price tag may be hefty, but considering the fact that a kettlebell set with this weight range would come in close to $1,000, it’s worth every penny.

We loved the variety of weights packed into this adjustable competition bell, but make sure you’ve decided on a weight before training. Due to the Allen key and bolt-style locking mechanism, changing between weights does take some time, which can stall any training progress and drain your motivation when in the heat of a killer workout.

Tru Grit 20lb. Adjustable Kettlebell

BEST BUDGET ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL Tru Grit 20lb. Adjustable Kettlebell bestbuy.com $119.99 Plates stay secure in training thanks to the stable Pull-and-slide lock

20-pound weight range can be an excellent starting point for beginners Handle can begin to slip and slide once your hands begin to sweat

Can feel awkward when unloaded to the lightest weight

Weight Range: 5–20 pounds

5–20 pounds Locking Mechanism: Pull-and-slide lock

Featuring a similar design to our best overall pick, this adjustable kettlebell from Tru Grit Fitness boasts a 5–20 pound weight range spaced out over multiple removable cast iron plates. The 25mm handle is easy to grip for both single and dual-handed modalities, but we do recommend chalking up or keeping a towel around, as you can experience some slippage with wetter palms.

The Tru Grit Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell also makes for a great introductory piece to your home gym, as the lower weight range is more approachable for beginner kettlebell enthusiasts. While you’re likely to outgrow this free weight after extended training for roughly $70, you’re sure to get your money’s worth out of it.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell



MOST USER-FRIENDLY ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell bowflex.com $149.00 Easy-to-use dial for quick weight adjustments

Flat base makes storing this fitness tool a breeze, no balancing or propping necessary Plastic shell is less durable than other options on this list

Oblong shape can be awkward at first, especially for those more accustomed to traditional kettlebells

Weight Range: 8–40 pounds

8–40 pounds Locking Mechanism: Dial

With a quick twist of the dial, you can adjust this streamlined pick from Bowflex to 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds. The process is far easier than most, meaning less time working on your equipment and more time working on yourself. The shape of this adjustable kettlebell takes a little to get used to, especially if you’re accustomed to the normal round bell silhouette, but for novice home gym athletes, the SelectTech 840 is a serious contender.

Be warned, though. While the steel handle is powder-coated, we did notice some grip slippage as our training sessions progressed. While we typically opt for chalking up when this happens, the flat powder coating didn’t take the chalk as well as other kettlebells we tested. It’s best to keep a towel handy — or work out in a well-cooled environment.

PowerBlock Regular Adjustable Kettlebell

MOST COMPACT ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL PowerBlock Regular Adjustable Kettlebell powerblock.com $169.00 Stickers are clear and concise, so you know exactly which weight you're using during your workout

Bottom weight features a soft, rubber base which helps prevent any scuffs or scrapes across your floor Powdercoat finish isn’t as tacky as other options, which led to some compromised grips during particularly sweaty training sessions

More restricted weight range than other adjustable kettlebells on this list

Weight Range: 18–35 pounds

18–35 pounds Locking Mechanism: Pin and magnetic lock

Unlock the power of kettlebell training in a compact package with the PowerBlock Adjustable Kettlebell. Featuring a pin and magnetic lock to toggle through the 18, 22, 26 and 35-pound configurations, this pick proves that mighty things can come in tiny profiles. The ergonomic 32.77 mm handle pairs nicely with the squared-off shape, creating a silhouette that’s maneuverable and easier on the forearms than other options. Despite the compact shape that closer resembled a pyramid than a sphere, we had no trouble achieving a proper rack position for presses. We’d like a little more tack when it comes to the powder coat, this can easily be resolved with the use of gloves or chalk.

Editor’s Note: Want a little heavier build? PowerBlock offers the same Adjustable Kettlebell in a girthier range of 35–62 pounds for those more intense training days, too.

JaxJox Kettlebell Connect 2.0

BEST SMART ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL Jaxjox KettlebellConnect 2.0 bestbuy.com $249.99 Bluetooth connectivity provides real-time feedback for key statistics

Instructional Skill videos provide clear and concise information, making this a great option for kettlebell newcomers In-app workout videos can be glitchy at times

Fitness IQ score can be difficult to decipher without some additional research and understanding

Weight Range: 6–42 pounds

6–42 pounds Locking Mechanism: Digital



Technology and fitness are a match made in home gym heaven. The JaxJox KettlebellConnect 2.0 is another great example of how tech can improve your training . With six different weight options ranging from 6–42 pounds, the updated 2.0 version features intelligent, real-time performance tracking and reporting. Connect it with the JaxJox app and you’ll get stats like reps, volume, sets, workout duration and average power. Go one step further for $12.99 per month, and you can access on-demand workout classes and personalized Fitness IQ tracking. Keep your energy charged throughout your workouts and put some fun back into your fitness journey.

Rep Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell

BEST ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL FOR BEGINNERS Rep Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell repfitness.com $149.99 Simple, quiet design great for a first adjustable kettlebell

More spherical bell allows you to easily get into a rack position, similar to more traditional kettlebells Plastic locking mechanism might not withstand drops

Wider variety of weight options available in kilogram models, which might deter imperial-based lifters

Weight Range: 8–16 kilograms, 16–24 kilograms, 20–40 pounds

8–16 kilograms, 16–24 kilograms, 20–40 pounds Locking Mechanism: Push and twist lock

Quietly toggle through your weight range in this fast, convenient option from Rep Fitness. Available in 16-kilogram, 24-kilogram and 40-pound options, each adjustable kettlebell boasts five available weights. A powder-coated exterior provides plenty of grip, while a rubber base helps save your floor from scratches. The Adjustable Kettlebell from Rep Fitness is also a great option for beginners due to its competition-style bell and handle.

We also appreciate how the weight plates held inside the cast shell, eliminating and potential skin pinching when placing this bell in the rack position. Like all adjustable kettlebells, though, you shouldn’t be throwing this silhouette around violently, as the plastic locking mechanism can be susceptible to breaks if handled to aggressively.

Editor’s Note: At this time, only the 8–16kg adjustable kettlebell is available on the Rep Fitness site, which may leave stronger athletes opting for a different silhouette for the time being.

Kettle Gryp

BEST KETTLEBELL ALTERNATIVE Kettle Gryp kettlegryp.shop $34.95 Budget-friendly pick that works with a variety of dumbbells

Plastic grip provides enough tack for beginners just getting used to kettlebell training Not a true kettlebell feel

Plastic composition might not hold up over extended use, especially if dropped

Weight Range: N/A

N/A Locking Mechanism: ABS locking clip

Okay, this might not be a kettlebell per se, but for those who already own a dumbbell set – or those who travel a lot – this can be a great alternative. The Kettle Gryp works as a clamp around your dumbbell handle, turning nearly any free weight into a kettlebell copycat in an instant. While the feel differs slightly from a normal kettlebell due to weight distribution, this can be a great option for fitness enthusiasts on a budget or who want a kettlebell-esque workout when on the go.

The device can fit dumbbells up to 55 pounds with at least 4.5-inch wide handles. The Kettle Gryp’s foam insert can also contour to curved handles for added versatility, too, which can be a blessing when training in a hotel gym where you’re not as experienced with the free weights at your disposal.

Titan Fitness Plate Loadable Kettlebell Swing

BEST ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL FOR HEAVY LIFTS Titan Fitness Plate Loadable Kettlebell Swing titan.fitness $59.99 $50.97 (15% off) Wide variety of weight options

Multi-slotted pin system allows for great plate security without ample jostling or movement While the weight limit is larger than other options, you need to have weight plates readily available

Taller than other options, which takes some getting used to

Weight Range: N/A

N/A Locking Mechanism: Hole and pin

Maybe the above adjustable kettlebells fall on the lighter side of your fitness needs. When you want to lift heavy, you mean lift heavy. The Plate Loadable Kettlebell Swing gives you just that opportunity, featuring a kettlebell-like handle that allows you to simply slide on Olympic weight plates — like you would any barbell — with a maximum capacity of 500 pounds.

Despite its untraditional shape and weight distribution, we found the Plate Loadable Kettlebell Swing to be capable of most kettlebell pulls and swings. We wouldn’t recommend any pressing movements, though, with this behemoth of a fitness accessory. The 19.3-inch frame is simply too difficult to stabilize overhead. With that said, though, we really enjoyed the height off the ground for pulls, allowing for a varied range of motion when compared to our other modalities.

Ironmaster Quick-Lock Adjustable Kettlebell Handle

BEST ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL TO PAIR WITH ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS Ironmaster Quick-Lock Adjustable Kettlebell Handle ironmaster.com $119.00 8.75-inch handle width allows for plenty of single- and dual-grip modalities

Seamlessly switch workouts thanks to the Ironmaster system compatibility Only compatible with Ironmaster Adjustable Dumbbell Plates

$119 for a handle can be a big investment, especially when plates and locking screws are not included

Weight Range: 22.5–57.5 pounds

22.5–57.5 pounds Locking Mechanism: Locking screws

Okay, so kettlebell workouts aren’t as popular as your normal dumbbell workouts, but what if a system could combine the two in one pump-inducing swoop? The Ironmaster Quick-Lock Adjustable Kettlebell Handle is a great accessory for those already using Ironmaster’s Quick-Lock Adjustable Dumbbell System . The plates are interchangeable, giving you plenty of opportunity to switch between dumbbell presses and kettlebell swings with the toggle of a locking screw. While it’s not a completely universal kit, we really admire Ironmaster’s inclusion of this accessory, making building out the perfect home gym that much easier.

GORUCK Sand Kettlebells

BEST ADJUSTABLE SAND KETTLEBELL GORUCK Sand Kettlebells goruck.com $60.00 Durable 1000D Cordura fabric creates a resilient profile ideal for outdoor training

When unloaded, this silhouette can easily fold up for on-the-go workouts Cannot tell just how much weight the kettlebell is without the use of a scale

Must be filled with sand only to preserve the interior integrity

Weight Range: 13–44 pounds

13–44 pounds Locking Mechanism: Double Velcro Top Closure with additional zipper panel

Sand kettlebells can be great for providing “live weight” training to your regimen, as the weight moves dynamically with each swing creating additional challenges. In our testing, we really enjoyed the fit and feel of GORUCK’s Sand Kettlebell lineup, which boasts plenty of durable features for on-the-go workouts.

The handle material is comfortable in your hands, and we never felt the durable 1000D Cordura fabric and double-pass stitching would falter. Each kettlebell is marked with its max weight per size and can be loaded lighter for less intense training (and more dynamic weight movement). It can be difficult to ensure your working total, though, so we suggest either weighing your sand kettlebell pre-training or learn to go off of feel.

New Image Adjustable Water Kettlebell

BEST ADJUSTABLE WATER KETTLEBELL New Image Adjustable Water Kettlebell amazon.com $49.99 Clear shell with easy-to-read marks allows for precise filling

Water provides a dynamic live weight feel that challenges you more to control the kettlebell in movement 8kg max weight might be too light for more experienced athletes

Handle may be a weak point after extended use

Weight Range: 1–8 kilograms

1–8 kilograms Locking Mechanism: Screw-in plug

Similar to the action found in sand kettlebells, water-filled bells can also provide dynamic live weight that ramps up the intensity to train weight control and form. New Image’s Adjustable Water Kettlebell is constructed from durable PVC and can be filled to a maximum weight of 8kg for light yet effective training.

We like how easy it is to monitor your fill with this water kettlebell, as the shell is clear and features easy-to-read markings. Plus, you can deflate the PVC frame for easier, more convenient storage. Just make sure you have the plug properly screwed in before getting into a swing circuit — unless you feel like mopping up your workout equipment.