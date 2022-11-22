Save Big on Apple's Gear-Finding AirTags for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Are you the type of person that frequently misplaces your most important items, like your keys, phone, bag, etc? Then you're the exact type of person that could benefit from picking up a few of Apple's helpful and handy gear-tracking AirTags. Better still, a four-pack is currently on sale at Amazon for 19 percent off (or you can get an individual one for 14 percent off).



With an extremely simple one-click set-up process, these coin-sized trackers work alongside your FindMy app to keep tabs on whatever you attach them to. They also have their own built-in speaker so you can use sound to find your missing items, they work in reverse if you have an AirTag but you can't find your phone, and you can even ask Siri for help. And they're also encrypted for security and privacy.

Furthermore, if you're looking to attach an AirTag to your keychain, this leather keyring is also discounted by 12 percent. Whether you're always losing stuff or you just want to be extra careful, this is a great deal — but it won't last forever.

