Save Big on Apple's Gear-Finding AirTags for Black Friday

Are you the type of person that frequently misplaces your most important items, like your keys, phone, bag, etc? Then you're the exact type of person that could benefit from picking up a few of Apple's helpful and handy gear-tracking AirTags. Better still, a four-pack is currently on sale at Amazon for 19 percent off (or you can get an individual one for 14 percent off).
With an extremely simple one-click set-up process, these coin-sized trackers work alongside your FindMy app to keep tabs on whatever you attach them to. They also have their own built-in speaker so you can use sound to find your missing items, they work in reverse if you have an AirTag but you can't find your phone, and you can even ask Siri for help. And they're also encrypted for security and privacy.
Furthermore, if you're looking to attach an AirTag to your keychain, this leather keyring is also discounted by 12 percent. Whether you're always losing stuff or you just want to be extra careful, this is a great deal — but it won't last forever.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Up to 20% Off
Homedics, champions of mental health and self-care, created the Drift Kinetic Sand Table to slow down your world and facilitate at-home mental wellness. For a limited time, enjoy up to $75 off drift and 20 percent off sitewide during Homedics' Black Friday/Cyber Monday preview.
$95 $61 (36% OFF)
Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.
$20 $16 (20% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE20)
These Bombas socks are guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable during long winter days. They come in 10 colors, are made with machine washable merino wool and contain the brand's unique honeycomb arch support.
$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)
Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.
$275 $189 (31% OFF)
Made with nylon and leather detailing, this briefcase is as durable as it is roomy, boasting a 14-liter capacity including 2 large front pockets and a 15-inch laptop compartment. Plus, it's water-repellant and can be carried by hand or over the shoulder.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.
$170 $136 (20% OFF)
Thanks to uniform grounds, replaceable parts and excellent customer service, The Encore is the best coffee grinder you can buy.
$64 $39 (39% OFF)
Designed with body-mapped mesh for extra breathability and comfort during long workouts at the gym, this seamless shirt lives up to expectations. (Trust us, we tested it.)
$249 $200 (20% OFF)
Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.
$145 $102 (30% OFF)
The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.
$599 $449 (25% OFF)
Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.
$219 $175 (20% OFF)
The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.
$98 $58 (41% OFF)
Made of 100% organic cotton, this corduroy button-down will be an instant classic in your wardrobe for winters to come.
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.
$289 $231 (20% OFF)
We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.
$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY30)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.
$298 $195 (35% OFF)
Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.
$110 $83 (25% OFF)
From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.
$250 $174 (30% OFF)
The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.
$500 $350 (30% OFF)
This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
$230 $161 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.
$50 $25 (50% OFF)
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.
$595 $327 (45% OFF)
Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.