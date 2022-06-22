This Editor-Tested Carry-On Beats Away, and It’s on Sale

Quality luggage is well worth the price, especially when it comes to a suitcase that goes through a lot of wear and tear like a carry-on. That's why we couldn't pass up a rare — albeit small — discount on this carry-on from one of our favorite luggage brands. We even tested the Monos Carry-On Pro against the Away Carry-On and found that Monos was the clear winner thanks to its durability and lightweight feel.
The Monos Carry-On Pro may look like a simple hard shell case, but it's much more. The sleek suitcase offers lots of built-in internal organization and comes with two shoe bags. One of its best features is a front panel that unzips to reveal extra storage, including a laptop sleeve and pockets. Another reason we named the Monos Pro the best option for overpackers is because its heavy-duty handle is secure enough to survive frenzied sprints through the airport or lugging around some extra weight.
So, if you're in the market for a new piece of luggage that will last, then right now is the perfect time to invest. After all, no deal is too small with a product that will make your travel days just a little bit easier.
This is a modest discount, but you rarely can save on a high quality carry-on that rivals the Away bags you see all over every airport. We rated this one as one of the best pieces of luggage you can buy.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
Stay hydrated (or cure that hangover) with Liquid IV's tasty new tropical punch hydration drink mix. One stick contains three times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks, plus five essential vitamins.
Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect. This is our pick for the best hiking boot.
Just in time for summer, pick up this wood pellet grill from Pit Boss, which can heat up to 500 degrees, has an 849 square-inch cooking surface and can be used for a number of cooking methods, including grilling, baking, searing, smoking and more.
Our favorite bike rack for your home, this one can hold two bikes, doesn't require any tools to set up and will optimize your space. Need more than two spots? The brand's four-bike rack is on sale, too.
KitchenAid's Stand Mixers are trusted by top professional chefs and home cooks alike. If you have even a passing interest in baking, you should probably get one for your kitchen — especially with a deal as good as this one.
A pair of full-grain leather hiking boots for under $250 is practically unheard of — but these iconic ones, from an equally iconic brand, retail for just $200 and they're even cheaper right now. Don't miss this chance.
These stretchy, water-repellent ripstop joggers are ideal for cool morning runs or trips to the gym. They have zippered cuffs for easy on-and-off, reflective details and three pockets to hold your stuff.
Perhaps the best all-around pair of adjustable dumbbells on the market today, Bowflex's 552s offer a range of 5-52.5 pounds each, making them an incredibly versatile space-saving addition to any home gym.
From one of our favorite kitchen brands, this cast-iron pan is designed to replace an entire set, allowing you to saute, fry, braise and even steam. And while performance is certainly its best quality, it also looks great in all five colorways.
One of the best Father's Day gifts around, this decanter is crafted from 100 percent lead-free handblown glass and features an outdoors-inspired topographical mountain model at its base. Get this for your dad and he's sure to be floored.
