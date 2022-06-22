Today's Top Stories
This Editor-Tested Carry-On Beats Away, and It’s on Sale

The Monos Carry-On Pro will have you ready to pack up and go in no time.

By Grace Cooper
monos suitcase in room
Monos

Quality luggage is well worth the price, especially when it comes to a suitcase that goes through a lot of wear and tear like a carry-on. That's why we couldn't pass up a rare — albeit small — discount on this carry-on from one of our favorite luggage brands. We even tested the Monos Carry-On Pro against the Away Carry-On and found that Monos was the clear winner thanks to its durability and lightweight feel.

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos monos.com
$275.00
The Monos Carry-On Pro may look like a simple hard shell case, but it's much more. The sleek suitcase offers lots of built-in internal organization and comes with two shoe bags. One of its best features is a front panel that unzips to reveal extra storage, including a laptop sleeve and pockets. Another reason we named the Monos Pro the best option for overpackers is because its heavy-duty handle is secure enough to survive frenzied sprints through the airport or lugging around some extra weight.

So, if you're in the market for a new piece of luggage that will last, then right now is the perfect time to invest. After all, no deal is too small with a product that will make your travel days just a little bit easier.

