Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Citizen's Reliable Watches Are Even More Affordable with 20% Off Sitewide

Including fan favorites like the Promaster Dive, Nighthawk, Super Titanium and so many more gorgeous timepieces.

By Sean Tirman
citizen watches
Citizen

With over a century in operation, Citizen has solidified itself as one of the best budget-friendly watch brands on the planet. And with a catalog that's as deep as the Mariana Trench, the brand offers something for everyone — from high-flying pilot watches to deep divers and everything in between. Better still, nearly all of it is 20 percent off right now during Citizen's sitewide sale.

Citizen Promaster Dive
citizenwatch.com
SHOP NOW
Citizen Carson Watch
citizenwatch.com
SHOP NOW

If your collection is missing a solid diver, you can snag this Promaster Dive watch for just $300 (down from $375) and take advantage of its reliable Eco-Drive solar-powered movement and 20-bar water resistance. If that doesn't strike your fancy, there's also a wide array of military-inspired, sport and even classic chronographs included, as well (among others).

Citizen Promaster Nighthawk Watch
citizenwatch.com
$460.00
SHOP NOW
Citizen Super Titanium Armor Watch
citizenwatch.com
$675.00
SHOP NOW

Whichever watch (or watches) you choose, this is one of the best times to get a new Citizen watch. But the sale won't last forever, so act quickly if you want to score these savings on some stylish, reliable and even more affordable timepieces.

SHOP NOW

