These Huckberry-Exclusive OG Hi-Top Sneakers Are 15% Off Today Only

Paul Naughton

Way back in 1892, a company called the US Rubber Co. bought Charles Goodyear's (yes, that Goodyear) shoe company and started using the man's most historically significant invention, vulcanized rubber, to build footwear for the military, as well as a number of shoe brands. Today, the sneaker that started it all, the Military High Top, has been faithfully recreated as a Huckberry exclusive, and it's 15 percent off right now.

Built with durable canvas uppers (which are durable and easy to clean), original vulcanized rubber outsoles, heritage details (like metal eyelets) and no animal products whatsoever (making them vegan-friendly), these sneakers are the real OG — beating both Converse and PF Flyers to the punch and granting them plenty of old-school clout.

If those aren't really your style, there's also another option: the Colchesters Hi, which (like their sibling) are also a faithful recreation of a heritage sneaker using the same materials and attention to detail. In this case, they're the original basketball shoe, dating back to the 1920s. Whichever you choose, these sneakers make a great addition to any wardrobe. Just be sure to make your choice quickly, as the sale ends at midnight tonight, November 17.

