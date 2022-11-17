These Huckberry-Exclusive OG Hi-Top Sneakers Are 15% Off Today Only

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Way back in 1892, a company called the US Rubber Co. bought Charles Goodyear's (yes, that Goodyear) shoe company and started using the man's most historically significant invention, vulcanized rubber, to build footwear for the military, as well as a number of shoe brands. Today, the sneaker that started it all, the Military High Top, has been faithfully recreated as a Huckberry exclusive, and it's 15 percent off right now.
Built with durable canvas uppers (which are durable and easy to clean), original vulcanized rubber outsoles, heritage details (like metal eyelets) and no animal products whatsoever (making them vegan-friendly), these sneakers are the real OG — beating both Converse and PF Flyers to the punch and granting them plenty of old-school clout.
If those aren't really your style, there's also another option: the Colchesters Hi, which (like their sibling) are also a faithful recreation of a heritage sneaker using the same materials and attention to detail. In this case, they're the original basketball shoe, dating back to the 1920s. Whichever you choose, these sneakers make a great addition to any wardrobe. Just be sure to make your choice quickly, as the sale ends at midnight tonight, November 17.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Up to 30% Off
Stain and slip-resistant, the durable garage tiles come in six different colors. Fans can order free samples today to start planning their dream garage or take a full 30 percent off with promo code NTP30.
$500 $350 (30% OFF)
This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
$230 $161 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.
$50 $25 (50% OFF)
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.
$595 $327 (45% OFF)
Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.
$38 $32 (15% OFF)
Do you love whiskey so much you want to put it on your pancakes? Well now you can without feeling judged thanks to Pappy's official barrel-aged syrup. Just try not to drink it straight out of the bottle if you can help it.
$389 $311 (20% OFF)
Made in collaboration with legendary textile brand Pendleton, this gorgeous southwestern-inspired throw blanket is the perfect winter addition to your lounging space. It's also brand-new and somehow already on sale!
$65 $23 (64% OFF)
Featuring raised topographic maps of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Olympus, Mt. Shasta, and Mt. Hood, these outdoor-inspired whiskey glasses are a superb conversation starter and make great vessels for your favorite spirits.
$250 $76 (70% OFF W/ CLIPPED COUPON)
Our pick for the best budget massage gun, this lightweight, quiet recovery device is perfect for working the knots out of those sore muscles. And this is the lowest price we've ever seen.
$240 $204 (15% OFF)
Made from a unique combination of kevlar and wool, these hiking shoes are incredibly lightweight, practically indestructible in normal use, ultra-weatherproof and super grippy. Oh yeah, and they rarely ever go on sale.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.
$348 $296 (15% OFF)
Yes, this jacket is handsome enough that folks might assume you inherited it from your grandpa. But it's also weatherproof and lined with wool from one of the oldest still-operating mills. You really can't go wrong with this coat.
$130 $100 (23% OFF)
Hate it when your coffee gets cold? Put those worries to bed when you pick up this auto temperature-controlling mug, which can keep your coffee piping hot — at a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit — all day long.
$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)
Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
$649 $574 (12% OFF)
You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.
$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)
The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.
$179 $99 (44% OFF)
Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.
$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)
It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.
$195 $137 (30% OFF)
Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.
$85 $72 (15% OFF)
Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.
$40 $35 (12% OFF)
The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher-safe.
$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE PUMPKIN)
A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.
$279 $251 (10% OFF W/CODE BFCM)
Branch's Task Chair offers an affordable WFH option with adjustable lumbar support and arm rests as well as an extra breathable mesh back.