Save Big on Bikes, Apparel and Gear from Legendary Cycling Brand Specialized

While the weather is starting to turn, there's a lot to look forward to as things warm up. If cycling is your fitness drug of choice, this week is a great time to save if you're looking for a new set of wheels, some new apparel, accessories or just about anything else you need to take to the trails or tarmac. , arguably the biggest name in the cycling world, rarely has sales, but right now it's having that shouldn't be overlooked. Marked down are a number of the brand's excellent road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes and bike components along with over 300 pieces from its own line of exceptional helmets, shoes and apparel.

The sale includes 53 bike models ranging from full-suspension mountain bikes to turbo-charged electric commuters. If you're looking to replace your car in favor of an e-bike, check out the . Should you be looking for a grail-level full-squish mountain bike, there are a handful of on sale, too.

Specialized Specialized Trail SWAT Jacket specialized.com $140.00 $83.99 (40% off) SHOP NOW

Specialized Specialized ADV Air Shorts specialized.com $90.00 $45.00 (50% off) SHOP NOW

Specialized Specialized Recon 2.0 Mountain Bike Shoes specialized.com $170.00 $126.99 (25% off) SHOP NOW

Specialized Specialized Turbo Como SL 5.0 specialized.com $4,250.00 $3,199.99 (25% off) SHOP NOW

If you're looking for apparel or shoes, you can find picks for road riding, loose, easy-wearing gear for the mountain and even commuter pants and puffy jackets. Love gravel or XC riding? The , probably one of the best options in the game right now, is marked down by nearly $100. They'll even work on the road; consider them your go-to for any style of riding.

Regardless of what you're looking to add to your cycling setup, Specialized has what you need.