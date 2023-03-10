Save Big on Bikes, Apparel and Gear from Legendary Cycling Brand Specialized

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
While the weather is starting to turn, there's a lot to look forward to as things warm up. If cycling is your fitness drug of choice, this week is a great time to save if you're looking for a new set of wheels, some new apparel, accessories or just about anything else you need to take to the trails or tarmac. Specialized, arguably the biggest name in the cycling world, rarely has sales, but right now it's having a pretty killer one that shouldn't be overlooked. Marked down are a number of the brand's excellent road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes and bike components along with over 300 pieces from its own line of exceptional helmets, shoes and apparel.
The sale includes 53 bike models ranging from full-suspension mountain bikes to turbo-charged electric commuters. If you're looking to replace your car in favor of an e-bike, check out the Turbo Como. Should you be looking for a grail-level full-squish mountain bike, there are a handful of Stumpjumpers on sale, too.
If you're looking for apparel or shoes, you can find picks for road riding, loose, easy-wearing gear for the mountain and even commuter pants and puffy jackets. Love gravel or XC riding? The S-Works Recon Gravel, probably one of the best options in the game right now, is marked down by nearly $100. They'll even work on the road; consider them your go-to for any style of riding.
Regardless of what you're looking to add to your cycling setup, Specialized has what you need.