This Patagonia Jacket Will Keep You Warm All Winter — And It's Half Off

We've been encountering some unreal Patagonia deals at REI lately, from the brand's hallmark Nano Puff Jacket to the durable durable Black Hole Duffel to its Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie. Made from recycled polyester, the bomber-style jacket exudes casual style and, like any Patagonia purchase, is sure to last you years. From the 90 percent recycled Thermogreen polyester insulation to the insulated pockets to the drawstring hood and elastic cuffs, this jacket is sure to keep you warm. But amazingly it isn't bulky — quite the opposite. Weighing in at a little over a pound, it's a lightweight, travel-worthy piece. And the best part is you can score the jacket for 50 percent off right now at REI in the Basin Green colorway.

If getting a $169 jacket for only $84 isn't enough to seal the deal, then consider its water-resistant outer layer, large external pocket that zips shut, recycled materials and fair trade certification. Patagonia's quality outerwear rarely comes at savings this steep, making the jacket likely to sell out soon, so shop while you can.

