This Patagonia Jacket Will Keep You Warm All Winter — And It's Half Off

Score a 50% discount on the Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie at REI while you still can.

By Grace Cooper
man wearing an olive green patagonia diamond quilted insulated bomber hoodie
Courtesy

We've been encountering some unreal Patagonia deals at REI lately, from the brand's hallmark Nano Puff Jacket to the durable durable Black Hole Duffel to its Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie. Made from recycled polyester, the bomber-style jacket exudes casual style and, like any Patagonia purchase, is sure to last you years. From the 90 percent recycled Thermogreen polyester insulation to the insulated pockets to the drawstring hood and elastic cuffs, this jacket is sure to keep you warm. But amazingly it isn't bulky — quite the opposite. Weighing in at a little over a pound, it's a lightweight, travel-worthy piece. And the best part is you can score the jacket for 50 percent off right now at REI in the Basin Green colorway.

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie
Patagonia rei.com
$169.00
$83.83 (50% off)
SAVE NOW

If getting a $169 jacket for only $84 isn't enough to seal the deal, then consider its water-resistant outer layer, large external pocket that zips shut, recycled materials and fair trade certification. Patagonia's quality outerwear rarely comes at savings this steep, making the jacket likely to sell out soon, so shop while you can.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Therabody Theragun PRO
Therabody Theragun PRO
therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

The latest Theragun is quieter than ever and has an OLED screen that can help you through guided sessions. If you're looking for a recovery device to help you tackle your workout plan in the new year, then this is it.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE THERAGUN PRO GEN5

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $99 (34% OFF)

This classic shirt jacket could be the versatile staple piece you're missing in your winter wardrobe. The warm wool blend matched with the stylish twill trim will have you wanting to wear this shirt all year long.

THESE ARE THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS FOR MEN

iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$600 $399 (34% OFF)

Released last year, the j7 is outfitted with PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid obstacles in its way, and it will also learn where they are over time. A true set it and forget it, this robo vac does all the work for you.

READ OUR GUIDE TO IROBOT ROOMBAS

Sunski Portola
Sunski Portola
SAVE NOW

$68 $41 (40% OFF)

Sunski is a great spot to shop for simple, classic shades that won't break the bank. Made with recycled plastic, these frames are lightweight, stylish and backed by a lifetime warranty.

THESE ARE THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

AeroGarden Harvest Slim
AeroGarden Harvest Slim
AeroGarden macys.com
SAVE NOW

$165 $60 (64% OFF)

For the gardener without a green thumb or an outdoor space, this indoor, hydroponic garden system will help them grow herbs fast with relatively little maintenance.

THESE ARE THE BEST INDOOR GARDEN KITS

Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$799 $297 (63% OFF)

There's no need to spend thousands on a stationary bike when you can get one for as low as $300. Echelon's indoor bike and monthly membership gives you access to live and pre-recorded classes via a 10-inch screen.

THESE ARE THE BEST PELOTON ALTERNATIVES

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
patagonia.com
SAVE NOW

$169 $118 (30% OFF)

A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.

READ OUR REVIEW OF PATAGONIA VS AWAY DUFFELS

Braun Series 9 Shaver
Braun Series 9 Shaver
Braun amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$270 $200 (26% OFF)

Although it packs a high price, this electric shaver will last you years. It boasts 60 minutes of cordless use and comes with a convenient charging stand.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
SAVE NOW

$229 $160 (30% OFF)

Patagonia's insanely popular Nano Puff jacket has earned its reputation thanks to its use of recycled materials, lightweight and packable structure and, of course, it's ability to keep you warm.

HERE'S HOW TO FIND THE BEST PUFFY JACKET FOR YOU

Stitch Golf SL2 Colorblock
Stitch Golf SL2 Colorblock
stitchgolf.com
SAVE NOW

$388 $272 (30% OFF W/ CODE HOLIDAY30)

Although on the pricier end of the spectrum, this golf bag from Stitch Golf has the quality construction and materials to match. Plus, it comes with two strap options and will look super sleek on the golf course.

THESE ARE THE BEST GOLF BAGS FOR HIM

Calvin Klein Cotton Classic Fit 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Calvin Klein Cotton Classic Fit 5-Pack Boxer Brief
SAVE NOW

$65 $36 (45% OFF W/ CODE GET20)

Possibly the most iconic offering from Calvin Klein, the brand's boxer briefs come in a variety of cuts, materials and colors — most of which are on sale for a steal right now.

HERE ARE MORE GREAT MEN'S UNDERWEAR OPTIONS

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Smarter HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Smarter HEPA Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $153 (33% OFF)

With a four-stage filtration system and an inconspicuous build, this air purifier is small but mighty. Although meant for rooms no larger than 361 square feet, our tester felt that the machine was still effective in a room with square footage in the 500s.

THESE ARE THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS TO BUY

Greys Sherpa Slipper Boot
Greys Sherpa Slipper Boot
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$110 $66 (40% OFF)

These outdoor-friendly, handmade slippers are the best of both worlds — comfortable enough to wear around the house all day, while still being rugged enough for taking a walk outside.

READ MORE ABOUT GREYS DURABLE SLIPPERS

PK Grills PK360 Grill & Smoker
PK Grills PK360 Grill & Smoker
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)

Thanks to its indestructible cast aluminum design and extra counter space, this is the best charcoal grill you can buy if you're looking for an upgrade.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS OF THE YEAR

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow fellowproducts.com
SAVE NOW

$195 $146 (25% OFF)

Fellow's Stagg Kettle is considered the gold standard when it comes to an electric kettle that works well and looks good too, thanks to its iconic gooseneck design.

READ ABOUT FELLOW'S NEW STAGG EKG PRO ELECTRIC KETTLE

Relwen Windzip Hoodie
Relwen Windzip Hoodie
Relwen huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $208 (30% OFF)

For those in-between weather days, this stretchy, water-resistant jacket from Relwen is just the thing. But don't let its lightness fool you — the down-alternative filling and dual closure will keep you warm when you need it most.

THESE ARE THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Apple MagSafe Duo
Apple MagSafe Duo
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$129 $119 (8% OFF)

Perfect for holiday travel or a last-minute stocking stuffer, Apple's MagSafe charger is compact and allows you to charge two Apple devices at once.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE APPLE VS MOPHIE MAGSAFE CHARGER

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $99 (32% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
awaytravel.com
SAVE NOW

$245 $196 (20% OFF)

This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.

THESE ARE THE BEST CARRY-ONS

Heimat Deck Hat
Heimat Deck Hat
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $45 (36% OFF)

This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.

LEARN MORE ABOUT HEIMAT'S BEANIES

