The Blender Everybody Wants Is On Sale, Just in Time for Spring Smoothie Season

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Spring has officially sprung and summer isn't far behind it. And that means that smoothie season is upon us. Whether you like smoothies as a quick and easy on-the-go meal or you're using them to get your fitness journey on the right track, you can't go wrong with Vitamix, the premiere blender brand, and its vast collection of offerings. And wouldn't you know it, the brand's flagship is available with a rare deal right now.

Vitamix Vitamix 5200 Blender vitamix.com $479.95 $429.95 (10% off) SHOP NOW

Vitamix 5200 Blender amazon.com $479.95 $403.78 (16% off) SHOP NOW

The black version of Vitamix’s flagship blender, the 5200, is on sale both and for $430. That’s a savings of $40 (with a normal MSRP of $480, don't let the Amazon listing fool you). However, if you get the white one, you can score an even bigger discount — it's down to just $404 , and the color is literally the only difference. It’s a great deal on what will likely be the last blender you’ll ever buy. If you don’t get the hype, look at this that your cheap blender can’t.