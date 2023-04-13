Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Tackle Every Mess with This Wet and Dry Vacuum
3
The Best Cold Plunge Tubs You Can Buy
4
GM's Super Cruise Blew My Mind Over 2,000 Miles
5
How to Use an Easy At-Home Testosterone Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Blender Everybody Wants Is On Sale, Just in Time for Spring Smoothie Season

Vitamix’s flagship blender can make everything from peanut butter to baby food and even soup.

By Sean Tirman
vitamix 5200 blender
Vitamix

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Spring has officially sprung and summer isn't far behind it. And that means that smoothie season is upon us. Whether you like smoothies as a quick and easy on-the-go meal or you're using them to get your fitness journey on the right track, you can't go wrong with Vitamix, the premiere blender brand, and its vast collection of offerings. And wouldn't you know it, the brand's flagship is available with a rare deal right now.

Vitamix

Vitamix 5200 Blender

vitamix.com
$479.95
$429.95 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Vitamix 5200 Blender

amazon.com
$479.95
$403.78 (16% off)
SHOP NOW

The black version of Vitamix’s flagship blender, the 5200, is on sale both on Amazon and Vitamix's site for $430. That’s a savings of $40 (with a normal MSRP of $480, don't let the Amazon listing fool you). However, if you get the white one, you can score an even bigger discount — it's down to just $404 on Amazon, and the color is literally the only difference. It’s a great deal on what will likely be the last blender you’ll ever buy. If you don’t get the hype, look at this list of things a Vitamix can do that your cheap blender can’t.

Related Stories
Vitamix vs Blendtec: Which Makes a Better Blender
The Complete Buying Guide to Vitamix Blenders
The Essential Small Appliances for Every Kitchen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Get 5 Years of Nisolo Shoes for Just $500
These Are the Best Grill Deals on the Web
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get the Timex Navi XL for Only $69 on Amazon
The Best Weed Gear You Can Buy Is 20% Off at Vapor
All-Clad's Having a Massive Spring Cookware Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
Save 20% on Some of the Best Apple, MagSafe Tech
Here Are All the Best Weed Gear Deals You Can Shop
The Best Cast-Iron Skillet You Can Buy Is on Sale