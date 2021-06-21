Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on furniture, cookware and more. For even more savings, discounts and promotions, visit our main Prime Day post.
The Best Cookware and Coffee Gear Deals
$300 $199 (34% OFF)
With 12 cooking presets, there's almost nothing this toaster oven can't do.
$180 $118 (35% OFF)
Finally get in on that air fryer trend, whether or not it actually means anything.
$29 $24 (18% OFF)
The only thing better than this waffle maker is a trip down to Waffle House.
$29 $16 (45% OFF)
Chances are you're smarter than Michael Scott, and you won't burn your foot on a Foreman grill.
$299 $232 (22% OFF)
One of the best coffee products of last year continues to be on the top of our wishlist.
$402 $246 (26% OFF)
Will it blend? That is the question. And it will blend with a nice little discount.
$120 $60 (50% OFF)
A whole meal in an instant? Yep, that's the Instant Pot.
The Best Office Furniture and WFH Essentials Deals
$799 $559 (30% OFF)
Gotta stay cool with a Big. Ass. Fan.
$40 $32 (20% OFF)
When you're on that work grind, getting up to flip a switch is a hassle, so do it from your seat.
$390 $312 (20% OFF)
This thing goes up and down like your productivity.
$359 $287 (20% OFF)
A dining chair does not count as an office chair.
$270 $183 (23% OFF)
No frills, all function.
The Best Bedding Deals
$85 $76 (10% OFF)
Stay cool this summer with linen sheets.
$50 $44 (12% OFF)
Welcome to the cult of bamboo bedding.
$60 $52 (14% OFF)
Pack it with fill or take it all out — the decision is yours.