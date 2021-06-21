Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on furniture, cookware and more. For even more savings, discounts and promotions, visit our main Prime Day post.

The Best Cookware and Coffee Gear Deals

Calphalon Performance Cool Touch Countertop Toaster Oven
$300 $199 (34% OFF)

With 12 cooking presets, there's almost nothing this toaster oven can't do.

Chefman Toast-Air Air Fryer + Oven
$180 $118 (35% OFF)

Finally get in on that air fryer trend, whether or not it actually means anything.

Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker
$29 $24 (18% OFF)

The only thing better than this waffle maker is a trip down to Waffle House. 

George Foreman GR0040B Classic Plate Grill
$29 $16 (45% OFF)

Chances are you're smarter than Michael Scott, and you won't burn your foot on a Foreman grill. 

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
$299 $232 (22% OFF)

One of the best coffee products of last year continues to be on the top of our wishlist.

READ OUR STORY ON THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender
$402 $246 (26% OFF)

Will it blend? That is the question. And it will blend with a nice little discount.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart
$120 $60 (50% OFF)

A whole meal in an instant? Yep, that's the Instant Pot.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST INSTANT POT RECIPES

The Best Office Furniture and WFH Essentials Deals

Big Ass Fans Haiku Smart Ceiling Fan
$799 $559 (30% OFF)

Gotta stay cool with a Big. Ass. Fan. 

Leviton D215S-2RW Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch
$40 $32 (20% OFF)

When you're on that work grind, getting up to flip a switch is a hassle, so do it from your seat.

FEZIBO Dual Motor Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk
$390 $312 (20% OFF)

This thing goes up and down like your productivity. 

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STANDING DESKS

SIDIZ T50 Home Office Desk Chair
$359 $287 (20% OFF)

A dining chair does not count as an office chair.

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

MONOMI Electric Standing Desk
$270 $183 (23% OFF)

No frills, all function. 

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STANDING DESKS

The Best Bedding Deals

Simple & Opulence Belgian Linen Sheet Set Solid Color
$85 $76 (10% OFF)

Stay cool this summer with linen sheets.

DECOLURE Bamboo Sheets
$50 $44 (12% OFF)

Welcome to the cult of bamboo bedding.

Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow
$60 $52 (14% OFF)

Pack it with fill or take it all out — the decision is yours.

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST PILLOWS 