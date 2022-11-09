Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Biolite, Rumpl, Nomad, Peak Design, Barebones and More Are Up to 30% Off at This One-Day-Only Sale

Today only, use code BUILTWITHPURPOSE to score super-rare sitewide discounts at some of our favorite brands.

By Sean Tirman
barebones
Barebones

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Today only, a whopping 20 of some of the best brands specializing in outdoor gear, apparel, tech, accessories and more have come together to offer an ultra-rare, one-day-only sale (that means it ends after today, November 9). The discounts vary by site, but you'll find offerings ranging from 15-30 percent off, mostly sitewide, through all of these brands' sites — making this one of the hands-down best early Black Friday deals we've come across in recent years. And all you have to do is punch in code BUILTWITHPURPOSE at checkout to score the discounts.

Nomad Base One Max Charging Station
nomadgoods.com
Rumpl
Rumpl x Carhartt Original Puffy Blanket
rumpl.com
Huckberry
Ombraz Classic Sunglasses
ombraz.com
As mentioned, the range of gear here is pretty vast, but there are a few significant highlights. For instance, Nomad — a brand specializing in tough-yet-stylish EDC, tech accessories and much more — is 20 percent off sitewide, including one of the most beautiful and useful wireless charging stations. Then, on the other side of the spectrum, you've got Rumpl, makers of some of our favorite camping blankets, for 15 percent off sitewide. And then, of course, there's Ombraz — the brand responsible for crafting quirky, adventure-ready, practically indestructible sunglasses that use a bungee cord instead of traditional arms — offering $35 off any pair of shades.

Peak Design Everyday Sling
peakdesign.com
Barebones Japanese Nata Tool
barebonesliving.com
Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Pullover
topodesigns.com
And those are just the beginning of the deals. Other noteworthy ones include Barebones for 30 percent off sitewide, Biolite for up to 25 percent off sitewide, Peak Design (where you can get $20 for orders of $100), Topo Designs for 25 percent off sitewide and many more. But remember: this sale is happening today only, so if you want to score the deals, shop ASAP — and don't forget to punch in code BUILTWITHPURPOSE at checkout.

