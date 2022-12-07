Lose the Bulk: Take 25% Off a Tough but Lightweight Insulated Work Jacket

RefrigiWear's ChillShield Jacket features a rugged shell and innovative insulation that reduces mass so you can work without restriction.

By Gear Patrol Studios
refrigiwear chillshield® jacket
RefrigiWear

When temps drop, outdoor work is hard enough – never mind the effort required trying to move inside typical marshmallow-inspired outerwear. RefrigiWear is the champ of effective workwear that's designed for people who actually work outdoors in all conditions. The brand's ChillShield Jacket (reg. $120-$139) – just one piece in the ChillShield Collection – is specifically designed to keep you warm in temps as low as 10° F without any of the bulk you'd expect from 'other' brands out there. Ultra-efficient and compact AirBlaze insulation is the key to lightweight warmth: Refrigiwear says it's 40 percent warmer than the competition. While its insides keep you cozy, the jacket's water-repellant, wind-tight 150 denier twill shell is worksite-ready armor that features extra abrasion-resistant panels at the waist and on the sleeves; a fleece-lined stand-up collar and ribbed knit cuffs seal out every draft. And with available sizing from S to 5XL, there's an option for everyone. From December 7, '22, through January 5, '23, use code A25GP at checkout to take 25 percent off your ChillShield Jacket – and get back to work comfortably.

Price: $120-$139 25% off with code

SHOP NOW

