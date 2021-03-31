Our Favorite Patagonia Jacket (the Nano Puff) Is $40 Off Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Regular GP readers are well aware of how much we love Patagonia’s Nano Puff line. Constructed using the most thermally efficient synthetic insulation out there — 55 percent recycled 60g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco — Nano Puffs are equal parts ultralight, travel-friendly and warm. Take along on any plane trip and you have both a comfy pillow and an extra layer any time temps drop.
While discounts on this item are often limited in terms of color or size, Backcountry is currently offering 20 percent off the Nano Puff in the roots red color in a full-size run. That means you can save $40 on this top-notch insulator.
Today's Best Outdoor Deals
$23 OFF (18%)
The Urban Assault from Mystery Ranch is great for urban environments, but it is also born in the outdoors and made from tough-as-nails materials that stand up to the needs of forest firefighters, and the military.
$3 OFF (15%)
Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.
$40 OFF (20%)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own.
$96 OFF (30%)
We love this bag from the North Face for all of our backpacking adventures, which we are seriously considering for this upcoming summer. Pick one up and hit the trail.
$58 OFF (35%)
Day-long hikes, trail runs, bikepacking — there are a huge number of ways to use a hydration pack and, in most cases, it is absolutely essential to carry enough water for your journey.
$33 OFF (25%)
Coleman is an iconic maker of camping equipment — everyone knows its green color when they see it. This cooler may be better for at-home hangs or car camping, but the legacy still remains.
$12 OFF (30%)
BioLite makes some of the most advanced tech for camping, including this lantern that charges via USB and can clip onto your gear to keep you lit as you hike or as a light source at the campsite.
$12 OFF (25%)
You've probably seen a set that looks like this at some point — it is an absolute camping classic. It may not fit the bill for backpacking, but it is perfect for car camping or even just using in the backyard.
$30 OFF (14%)
Once you take a look through Costa polarized lenses, it is possible that you'll never want to look through any pair of sunglasses in your life. No matter what you're doing outdoors, Costa makes it look better.
$10 OFF (25%)
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
$35 OFF (13%)
This kit has everything you need to cook at a campsite. It has a grilltop that fits four burgers, a coffee press and, of course, everything. you need to heat it up. Plus, it recycles energy to charge your devices.
$40 OFF (25%)
We love a Patagonia bag here at GP, Nine Trails Pack very much included. Perfect for quick trips or long days on the trail, this bag has all the space you need to get comfortably from A to B.
$2 OFF (33%)
This water bottle is a cult favorite for a reason. Nearly indestructible and easy to clean, it is also the best place to show off your favorite stickers. Plus we love the vintage graphic on this one.
$17 OFF (34%)
A must-have on any trip, no matter how short or how long, is a first aid kit. Bad things can happen, regardless of how safe you are, so stay prepared. Even if you just need a Band-aid.
$78 OFF (30%)
According to our editors, this is the best overall synthetic down jacket to buy in 2021. It is a no-frills insulation layer that has some stretch for comfort and has been updated with a more relaxed fit than previous iterations.
$9 OFF (20%)
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$2 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (10%)
We landed an exclusive deal with one of our favorite, and one of the best, breweries in the country, New York-based Threes Brewing. Try a pack of its award-winning Logical Conclusion IPA or opt for any number of other exclusive brews.
$50 OFF (50%)
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$96 OFF W/ CODE VIP (33%)
A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.
$9 OFF (10%)
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
$250 OFF (50%)
This jacket from New York-based Todd Snyder follows the silhouette of vintage guide jackets and is upgraded with an Italian cotton/rayon viscose material that has an ultra-soft hand feel.
$40 OFF (25%)
This wireless doorbell system from Eufy comes with a 1080p camera that can detect human presence, ensuring that you're only notified when it matters. It also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever is at the door.
$21 OFF (15%)
This heirloom-quality blade from WESN is an everyday workhorse. Made from S35vn stainless steel, it features a sturdy grip, a safe liner-lock design and comes with a lifetime guarantee.
$124 OFF (30%)
Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown.
$30 OFF (15%)
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
$100 OFF (18%)
Patio season is here, so it is probably time to upgrade the outdoor setup. A three-piece conversation set is an excellent cornerstone for any outdoor setup, whether you have a lot of space or hardly any at all.
$270 OFF (30%)
This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate.
$36 OFF (22%)
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.