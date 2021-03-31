Our Favorite Patagonia Jacket (the Nano Puff) Is $40 Off Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Regular GP readers are well aware of how much we love Patagonia’s Nano Puff line. Constructed using the most thermally efficient synthetic insulation out there — 55 percent recycled 60g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco — Nano Puffs are equal parts ultralight, travel-friendly and warm. Take along on any plane trip and you have both a comfy pillow and an extra layer any time temps drop.



While discounts on this item are often limited in terms of color or size, Backcountry is currently offering 20 percent off the Nano Puff in the roots red color in a full-size run. That means you can save $40 on this top-notch insulator.

