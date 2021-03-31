Today's Top Stories
Our Favorite Patagonia Jacket (the Nano Puff) Is $40 Off Today

Save $40 on what is quite possibly the best garment you can pick up for traveling, hiking and camping.

By Ryan Brower
pata
Patagonioa

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Regular GP readers are well aware of how much we love Patagonia’s Nano Puff line. Constructed using the most thermally efficient synthetic insulation out there — 55 percent recycled 60g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco — Nano Puffs are equal parts ultralight, travel-friendly and warm. Take along on any plane trip and you have both a comfy pillow and an extra layer any time temps drop.

While discounts on this item are often limited in terms of color or size, Backcountry is currently offering 20 percent off the Nano Puff in the roots red color in a full-size run. That means you can save $40 on this top-notch insulator.

SHOP NOW

Today's Best Outdoor Deals

Mystery Ranch Urban Assault 21L Pack
Mystery Ranch Urban Assault 21L Pack
Mystery Ranch
$102 $125

$23 OFF (18%)

The Urban Assault from Mystery Ranch is great for urban environments, but it is also born in the outdoors and made from tough-as-nails materials that stand up to the needs of forest firefighters, and the military.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS AND BACKPACKS

YETI Rambler Lowball
YETI Rambler Lowball
YETI
$17 $20

$3 OFF (15%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

The North Face Griffin 75L Backpack
The North Face Griffin 75L Backpack
The North Face avantlink.com
$224 $320

$96 OFF (30%)

We love this bag from the North Face for all of our backpacking adventures, which we are seriously considering for this upcoming summer. Pick one up and hit the trail. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Hydro Flask Hydration 10L Pack
Hydro Flask Hydration 10L Pack
Hydro Flask
$107 $165

$58 OFF (35%)

Day-long hikes, trail runs, bikepacking — there are a huge number of ways to use a hydration pack and, in most cases, it is absolutely essential to carry enough water for your journey. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS AND BACKPACKS

Coleman Steel Belted Cooler
Coleman Steel Belted Cooler
Coleman skimresources.com
$97 $130

$33 OFF (25%)

Coleman is an iconic maker of camping equipment — everyone knows its green color when they see it. This cooler may be better for at-home hangs or car camping, but the legacy still remains. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

BioLite PowerLight Mini USB Charging Lantern
BioLite PowerLight Mini USB Charging Lantern
BioLite
$28 $40

$12 OFF (30%)

BioLite makes some of the most advanced tech for camping, including this lantern that charges via USB and can clip onto your gear to keep you lit as you hike or as a light source at the campsite. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Stoic 4-Person Enamelware Set
Stoic 4-Person Enamelware Set
avantlink.com
$38 $50

$12 OFF (25%)

You've probably seen a set that looks like this at some point — it is an absolute camping classic. It may not fit the bill for backpacking, but it is perfect for car camping or even just using in the backyard. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Costa Ferg XL 580P Polarized Sunglasses
Costa Ferg XL 580P Polarized Sunglasses
$189 $219

$30 OFF (14%)

Once you take a look through Costa polarized lenses, it is possible that you'll never want to look through any pair of sunglasses in your life. No matter what you're doing outdoors, Costa makes it look better. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR MEN

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

BioLite CampStove Complete Cook Kit
BioLite CampStove Complete Cook Kit
BioLite skimresources.com
$240 $275

$35 OFF (13%)

This kit has everything you need to cook at a campsite. It has a grilltop that fits four burgers, a coffee press and, of course, everything. you need to heat it up. Plus, it recycles energy to charge your devices. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW GEAR OF SPRING

Patagonia Nine Trails 28L Pack
Patagonia Nine Trails 28L Pack
Patagonia
$119 $159

$40 OFF (25%)

We love a Patagonia bag here at GP, Nine Trails Pack very much included. Perfect for quick trips or long days on the trail, this bag has all the space you need to get comfortably from A to B. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW GEAR OF SPRING

Nalgene 1938 Water Bottle
Nalgene 1938 Water Bottle
REI Co-op
$4 $6

$2 OFF (33%)

This water bottle is a cult favorite for a reason. Nearly indestructible and easy to clean, it is also the best place to show off your favorite stickers. Plus we love the vintage graphic on this one. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

MyMedic The Solo - Compact First Aid Kit
MyMedic The Solo - Compact First Aid Kit
MyMedic skimresources.com
$33 $50

$17 OFF (34%)

A must-have on any trip, no matter how short or how long, is a first aid kit. Bad things can happen, regardless of how safe you are, so stay prepared. Even if you just need a Band-aid. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW GEAR OF SPRING

Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie
Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie
Arc'teryx
$181 $259

$78 OFF (30%)

According to our editors, this is the best overall synthetic down jacket to buy in 2021. It is a no-frills insulation layer that has some stretch for comfort and has been updated with a more relaxed fit than previous iterations.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN OF 2021

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
CamelBak
$36 $45

$9 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Threes Brewing Logical Conclusion 4-Pack (Hazy IPA)
Threes Brewing Logical Conclusion 4-Pack (Hazy IPA)
threesbrewing.com
$15 $17

$2 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (10%)

We landed an exclusive deal with one of our favorite, and one of the best, breweries in the country, New York-based Threes Brewing. Try a pack of its award-winning Logical Conclusion IPA or opt for any number of other exclusive brews. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE THREES DEAL

Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra skimresources.com
$50 $100

$50 OFF (50%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko
$199 $295

$96 OFF W/ CODE VIP (33%)

A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.

READ ABOUT THE 20 WATCH BRANDS TO KNOW

Nike Killshot 2
Nike Killshot 2
nike
$81 $90

$9 OFF (10%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks.  They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$248 $498

$250 OFF (50%)

This jacket from New York-based Todd Snyder follows the silhouette of vintage guide jackets and is upgraded with an Italian cotton/rayon viscose material that has an ultra-soft hand feel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
eufy amazon.com
$120 $160

$40 OFF (25%)

This wireless doorbell system from Eufy comes with a 1080p camera that can detect human presence, ensuring that you're only notified when it matters. It also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever is at the door.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EMAIL APPS TO USE WITH GMAIL

WESN Allman
WESN Allman
WESN skimresources.com
$119 $140

$21 OFF (15%)

This heirloom-quality blade from WESN is an everyday workhorse. Made from S35vn stainless steel, it features a sturdy grip, a safe liner-lock design and comes with a lifetime guarantee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
BARBOUR
$291 $415

$124 OFF (30%)

Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Brookside 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
Brookside 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
Brookside skimresources.com
$471 $571

$100 OFF (18%)

Patio season is here, so it is probably time to upgrade the outdoor setup. A three-piece conversation set is an excellent cornerstone for any outdoor setup, whether you have a lot of space or hardly any at all. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$129 $165

$36 OFF (22%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

