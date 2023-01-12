Today's Top Stories
Get the Crushed Ice Maker the Internet Is Obsessed with For $80 Off

Save 19% on a countertop kitchen device that will make all your cocktails (and mocktails) even better.

By Sean Tirman
ge profile opal opal01genss countertop nugget ice maker
GE

To make a good cocktail (or mocktail, if you're a proponent of Dry January), you need a few things: spirit(s), balancing agents (like fruit juice or sugar), any other modifiers (like garnishes or other varying additional ingredients) and water. But that last one can come in a couple of different forms. For instance, in an old-school whiskey cocktail, you might just be adding a few drops of H2O to dilute it. However, for more modern and often tropical drinks, you'll need that water frozen. Of course, the kind of ice you choose is also a big deal. And right now, you can get the internet's favorite ice, those little refreshing nuggets, at a discount — $80 off, to be exact — with this ice maker deal at Woot.

GE Profile Opal OPAL01GENSS Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

woot.com
$429.99
$349.99 (19% off)
SHOP NOW

Whether you want a mint julep or you just want to make your regular old water even more refreshing, GE's Profile Opal OPAL01GENSS Countertop Nugget Ice Maker is the way to go — especially with this discount. It's countertop small — meaning you don't have to worry about space in your freezer — and it can make up to 24 pounds of ice a day. Better still, that first batch after you fire it up will be ready in just 20 minutes flat. That means the perfect ice is right within your grasp, so long as you're smart enough to pick up this ice maker before the sale ends on January 19 (or when the stock runs out).

SAVE NOW

