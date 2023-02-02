Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Patagonia, The North Face and More: These Are the Best Deals at Backcountry's Biannual Sale

Stock up on gear from winter jackets to hiking boots for up to 60% off.

By Grace Cooper
backcountry
Backcountry

One of the biggest outdoor gear sales of the year is here again, giving you the chance to score up to 60 percent off top brands such as Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear and so many more. Backcountry's biannual sale is the perfect time to shop winter jackets at great discounts, ski-ready gear, hiking footwear, etc. We went through the many, many items on sale so you don't have to and here are our top picks.

Down Sweater Jacket

Patagonia backcountry.com
$279.00
$167.40 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

The North Face Canyonlands Hooded Fleece Jacket

The North Face backcountry.com
$99.00
$45.00 (55% off)
SHOP NOW

X Ultra Pioneer ClimaSalomon Waterproof Hiking Shoe

Salomon backcountry.com
$134.95
$101.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Jacket

Patagonia backcountry.com
$229.00
$137.40 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

Venture Pant

Stoic
$84.00
$34.00 (60% off)
SHOP NOW

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Hooded Down Jacket

Mountain Hardwear backcountry.com
$360.00
$262.00 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket

Patagonia backcountry.com
$279.00
$167.00 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

These discounts only come twice a year, so it's best to shop while you can before stock gets low. Whether you've been looking to snag a Patagonia puffer before the snow stops or a new hiking shoe for the spring, this is the sale for you.

SAVE NOW

