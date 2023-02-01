Today's Top Stories
The North Face Dropped Prices on a Bunch of Jackets and Fleece

Looking for something warm to get you through winter and into spring? Now is the time to buy.

By Will Porter
climber in north face gear
The North Face

Founded all the way back in 1968 in a small town called San Francisco, California, The North Face is an outdoor gear and apparel powerhouse brand recognized around the world for its iconic styling and, perhaps more importantly, for crafting high-quality, technical outdoor gear. If you're looking for some warm layers to get you through the chill of winter and into the crisp mornings of spring, now is the time to buy thanks to the robust offering of discounts you can find on the brand's website right now.

The North Face

Alpine Polartec 200 Quarter-Zip

The North Face
$120.00
$76.00 (37% off)
SHOP NOW

Including both heavy-hitting outerwear, like the McMurdo Parka, and much more approachable and affordable style staples, like the Jacquard Extreme Pile Pullover, there's something here at this sale for everyone.

The North Face

Denali Vest

The North Face
$140.00
$97.00 (31% off)
SHOP NOW

Whatever you need to refresh your winter wardrobe, you'll find it here and you'll find it for far cheaper than normal.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Gear Patrol Magazine Subscription
Gear Patrol Magazine Subscription
Gear Patrol gearpatrol.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

Perfect for that special someone this Valentine's Day, you can score our award-winning, premium, biannual print magazine for 25 percent off from now through February 15 using code VDAY-25 at checkout.

The North Face ThermoBall Super Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Super Jacket
The North Face thenorthface.com
$260.00
$182.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

With nearly five stars from 130 reviews (that's a 90-percent recommendation rate), this is a massively popular puffer from a brand that's time-tested and trusted. You could do a lot worse in the colder months than this jacket from The North Face.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway coway.com
$229.99
$199.00 (13% off)
SHOP NOW

Perfect for up to 361 square feet of coverage (ideal for smaller apartments or large rooms), this air purifier is our top pick for its exceptional and effective four-stage filtration system.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Ekster Key Holder
Ekster Key Holder
Ekster ekster.com
$39.00
$31.00 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

One of our favorite key organizers, this one has a handy locking mechanism to keep all your keys secure, alongside an integrated LED light so you can see better in low light situations (good for avoiding scratches on your car).

READ ABOUT THE BEST EDC KEY ORGANIZERS

Thousand Heritage Bike & Skate Helmet
Thousand Heritage Bike & Skate Helmet
Thousand explorethousand.com
$99.00
$69.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

One of the best-looking helmets that still offers certified protection (alongside a magnetic buckle, hideaway helmet lock and much more), this dome-protector is perfect for the upcoming spring season.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE HELMETS

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
$229.00
$119.40 (48% off)
SHOP NOW

Made from 50 percent recycled yarn, this weather-resistant fleece is our top pick for a number of reasons, including its unbeatable style, thick-pile warmth, numerous colorways and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Apple 2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple 2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple bestbuy.com
$599.99
$499.99 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

iPad's, especially the latest generation, rarely ever go on sale. So saving even 17 percent on the 5th-gen iPad Air is a pretty killer steal that you won't want to miss if you're in the market for a tablet.

READ OUR iPAD AIR 2022 REVIEW

Thermoworks Thermapen ONE Open Box Special
Thermoworks Thermapen ONE Open Box Special
Thermoworks thermoworks.com
$99.00
$69.30 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Because the box of this thermometer, arguably the best you can buy for all your grilling needs, was open, you can save almost $30 on an otherwise brand-spanking-new meat lover's must-have device.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INSTANT-READ THERMOMETERS

Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$228.00
$159.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Using the same silhouette as Pedro Pascal's The Last of Us jacket, this one is a little more stylish and a lot less apocalyptic with its smart corduroy exterior and cozy sherpa lining.

READ ABOUT THE LAST OF US TRUCKER JACKET

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
Fully fully.com
$349.00
$244.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Our pick for the best high-capacity office chair, this seating solution is designed to take a licking and keep on ticking. In fact, it can handle up to 330 pounds without sacrificing its support.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung samsung.com
$2,999.99
$1,799.00 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

Right on time for the big Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl, this CES Award-winning 4K smart TV is a whopping $1,200 off. If you need a big home theater upgrade (and you don't want to pay full price), this is it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OLED TVS

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite biolite.com
$99.95
$74.96 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Our favorite upgrade pick, the HeadLamp 750 is perfect for all measures of camping and hiking activities. And since it is being phased out for a new model, you can get it even cheaper now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

