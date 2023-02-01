The North Face Dropped Prices on a Bunch of Jackets and Fleece

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Founded all the way back in 1968 in a small town called San Francisco, California, The North Face is an outdoor gear and apparel powerhouse brand recognized around the world for its iconic styling and, perhaps more importantly, for crafting high-quality, technical outdoor gear. If you're looking for some warm layers to get you through the chill of winter and into the crisp mornings of spring, now is the time to buy thanks to the robust offering of discounts you can find on the brand's website right now.
Alpine Polartec 200 Quarter-Zip
Including both heavy-hitting outerwear, like the McMurdo Parka, and much more approachable and affordable style staples, like the Jacquard Extreme Pile Pullover, there's something here at this sale for everyone.
Denali Vest
Whatever you need to refresh your winter wardrobe, you'll find it here and you'll find it for far cheaper than normal.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Perfect for that special someone this Valentine's Day, you can score our award-winning, premium, biannual print magazine for 25 percent off from now through February 15 using code VDAY-25 at checkout.
With nearly five stars from 130 reviews (that's a 90-percent recommendation rate), this is a massively popular puffer from a brand that's time-tested and trusted. You could do a lot worse in the colder months than this jacket from The North Face.
Perfect for up to 361 square feet of coverage (ideal for smaller apartments or large rooms), this air purifier is our top pick for its exceptional and effective four-stage filtration system.
One of our favorite key organizers, this one has a handy locking mechanism to keep all your keys secure, alongside an integrated LED light so you can see better in low light situations (good for avoiding scratches on your car).
One of the best-looking helmets that still offers certified protection (alongside a magnetic buckle, hideaway helmet lock and much more), this dome-protector is perfect for the upcoming spring season.
Made from 50 percent recycled yarn, this weather-resistant fleece is our top pick for a number of reasons, including its unbeatable style, thick-pile warmth, numerous colorways and more.
iPad's, especially the latest generation, rarely ever go on sale. So saving even 17 percent on the 5th-gen iPad Air is a pretty killer steal that you won't want to miss if you're in the market for a tablet.
Because the box of this thermometer, arguably the best you can buy for all your grilling needs, was open, you can save almost $30 on an otherwise brand-spanking-new meat lover's must-have device.
Using the same silhouette as Pedro Pascal's The Last of Us jacket, this one is a little more stylish and a lot less apocalyptic with its smart corduroy exterior and cozy sherpa lining.
Our pick for the best high-capacity office chair, this seating solution is designed to take a licking and keep on ticking. In fact, it can handle up to 330 pounds without sacrificing its support.
Right on time for the big Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl, this CES Award-winning 4K smart TV is a whopping $1,200 off. If you need a big home theater upgrade (and you don't want to pay full price), this is it.
Our favorite upgrade pick, the HeadLamp 750 is perfect for all measures of camping and hiking activities. And since it is being phased out for a new model, you can get it even cheaper now.