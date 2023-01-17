This Huckberry Jacket Is a GP Reader Favorite, And It's 25% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

It's no secret that Huckberry sells some of the best apparel brands, from footwear to outerwear. One of our recent favorites, Relwen, specializes in modern takes on classic American silhouettes, from its editor-favorite Quilted Tanker Jacket to its versatile Windzip Jacket that is currently on sale. The Windzip is a great option for those in-between days when you might feel a chill or experience some light rain but don't want to lug around your winter coat. And right now, the jacket in the color Bright Navy is on sale for $201 — that's $67 off the original price.

Windzip Jacket Relwen huckberry.com $268.00 $201.00 (25% off) SAVE NOW

The exterior of the quilted jacket is made of nylon and spandex, making it stretchy and water-resistant. Plus, the jacket has a 60-gram down alternative filling, so it's able to insulate and keep you warm while still being lightweight.

The Windzip is also available in different styles, including a hoodie, pullover and vest, but only the jacket you see above is currently on sale. And it likely won't be for long, so shop the 25 percent discount while you can.

