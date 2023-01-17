Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
You Should Be Buying Cologne at Costco. Here's Why
4
The Best New Knives & EDC of January 2023
5
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Spruce Up Your Golf Attire with This Peter Millar Sale

The retailer is offering 50% off golf and casual apparel, ideal for hitting the links or date night.

By Will Porter
peter millar
Peter Millar

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

To begin 2023, a handful of smaller, more streetwear-focused brands are claiming the lion's share of style headlines in the golf world. We love innovation and a fresh take on golf clothes, but if you find yourself longing for classic tailoring and humble good looks on the golf course and in the clubhouse, you'll still want to reach for threads from the sartorial old guard. This includes the golf apparel stalwart, Peter Millar. Right now, you can save 50 percent on a ton of picks from the brand, ranging from winter-ready performance puffers to chinos, polos and more.

Peter MIllar

Weld Elite Hybrid Half-Zip

Peter Millar petermillar.com
$188.00
$94.00 (50% off)
SAVE NOW
Peter Millar

Forge Performance Jersey Polo

Peter Millar petermillar.com
$98.00
$49.00 (50% off)
SAVE NOW
Peter Millar

Cashmere Beanie

Peter Millar petermillar.com
$98.00
$49.00 (50% off)
SAVE NOW

Though the brand has performance wear in spades, Millar is much more than that — think loungewear, underwear, ski picks and more. Whether you're dressing up for a night at the country club, a date night with the missus or just want to keep it clean-cut on the course, Peter Millar is the brand for you. Just be sure to shop soon; we don't see deals like this often.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
These Are the Best Golf Bags to Carry in 2022
Stix's Affordable Golf Clubs, Tested
These Aren't Your Dad's Golf Polos
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Get Deals on Staub, KitchenAid, Zwilling and More
Get 25% Off This Versatile Huckberry Jacket
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save a Rare 20% on This Outdoor-Tough EDC Knife
Our Favorite Running Shirt Is 20% Off
Need Help With Your Taxes? This Deal Is For You
Score Up to 40% Off Rumpl Camping Blankets
Shop These Can't-Miss Huckberry Deals
Save up to 40% During Filson’s Winter Sale
Shop Brady Brand's 30% Off Sale
This Filtered Water Bottle Will Save Your Life