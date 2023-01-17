Spruce Up Your Golf Attire with This Peter Millar Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

To begin 2023, a handful of smaller, more streetwear-focused brands are claiming the lion's share of style headlines in the golf world. We love innovation and a fresh take on golf clothes, but if you find yourself longing for classic tailoring and humble good looks on the golf course and in the clubhouse, you'll still want to reach for threads from the sartorial old guard. This includes the golf apparel stalwart, Peter Millar. Right now, you can save 50 percent on a ton of picks from the brand, ranging from winter-ready performance puffers to chinos, polos and more.

Though the brand has performance wear in spades, Millar is much more than that — think loungewear, underwear, ski picks and more. Whether you're dressing up for a night at the country club, a date night with the missus or just want to keep it clean-cut on the course, Peter Millar is the brand for you. Just be sure to shop soon; we don't see deals like this often.

